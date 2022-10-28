Wings to Surprise Gamers At Dreamhack ’22 – Hyderabad

- Advertisement - -

This November will have a unique surprise in store for all gamers attending the DreamHack Gaming Convention in Hyderabad between the 4th and 6th. Nagpur-based premium Fashionable Gaming audio gear brand Wings will be proudly showcasing its best gaming accessories line-up for each of you out there, where you can try it before you buy it. From low-latency TWS Earbuds and neckbands to high-end headsets, and input devices including keyboards and mice, every gaming product you see there are comparable to the best in the industry.

DreamHack is the world’s largest gaming convention that hosts a series of events in different cities around the world. Whether you are a professional gamer or a rookie, just a gaming fan, or simply a curious spectator, there’s something for everyone here. At DreamHack you can experience Professional eSports tournaments, Amateur gaming tournaments, BYOD/BYOC LAN Parties, gaming activities, Expos, and much more. In short — it’s a Gaming Wonderland. The DreamHack ’22 Hyderabad will witness key guests including top pro gamers Scout, Ankit Panth, and Jonathan, apart from the IPL Teams Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Singer and Rapper King, and well-known celebrities including YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt and Comedians Samay Raina and Abish Mathew. And lastly, the convention comes alive with cosplay gaming characters, competitions for the best gaming rig built, live concerts, and a lot more than one can imagine.

Taking advantage of the entire convention full of gaming enthusiasts and fans, Wings will take centre-stage by hosting a plethora of their top gaming products, which include low-latency audio gear such as TWS, neckbands and headphones, RGB gaming keyboards and mice, and smartwatches. A Wings Booth will welcome everyone to come, visit, try on, and even purchase products. Every Wings gaming gear will be displayed and available for a demo. Surprises are awaiting its fans at the DreamHack Wings booth in Hyderabad between the 4th and 6th of November 2022.

Enthusiastic about its presence at the DreamHack Convention Centre in Hyderabad this year, Vijay Venkateswaran, CEO-Wings exclaimed, “We are extremely excited to be present at DreamHack in Hyderabad where we will be most happy to meet with our fans. With this event, Wings will be able to showcase its entire portfolio of gaming products to the gaming industry, and most importantly rookies to professional gamers will have a chance to try on some of our best gaming accessories, which include audio and input gear for their gaming rigs. We welcome everyone to visit the booth, try on all of our products to get a look and feel of each of our accomplishments, and help us with feedback so we can bring you the best of what you need in our upcoming products.”

The Wings team will be showcasing its products at the DreamHack Gaming Convention Centre in Hyderabad on the 4th, 5th, and 6th of November.

