Matrix to Present its Enterprise Grade Security and Telecom Solutions at Matrix Partner Connect, Lucknow – Nov 4

With its establishment three decades ago, Matrix has been a growing name across Telecom and Security domains internationally. Matrix covers the entire security and communication needs of organizations ranging in all sizes with its extensive solution range in the domain of Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom.

Matrix focuses on providing customer-centered technology-driven solutions by providing world-class products indigenously researched, designed, and developed in India. With research and development consisting of 40% of its human resources, Matrix has a wide range of 60+ technologically advanced products spread across its 4 domains. With a worldwide network of 2500+ Partners serving over 1 million users globally, Matrix solely focuses on sales through its channel partners.

With intensive research at the forefront, Matrix builds innovative enterprise-grade solutions on a national and international scale. To highlight these latest innovations in the security and telecom domain, Matrix presents its ideation event – MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT 2022. To bridge the gap surrounding the pandemic, through this event, Matrix looks forward to converging partners and system integrators for furthering business possibilities.

Working hand in hand with its channel partner – MIRACLE AUTOMATION, Matrix looks forward to rolling out its next episode of MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT in the city of Lucknow. With its status as a defense corridor, fastest-growing infra, and largest spiritual circuitry, Lucknow has become a city with a growing industrial presence. Especially with full-fledged connectivity to various nearby industrial hubs, Lucknow – this ‘heart-of-the-nation’ location is a spot with extensive potential for growing Matrix Business and its SI network. The event will be held at the Centrum, Lucknow.

In this edition of Partner Connect, Matrix will put out its entire IP Video Surveillance solutions that consist of server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, UL-listed Cameras, Matrix VMS, and more. Focusing on customer challenges such as bandwidth utilization, storage cost, managing multi-site offices, and reactive security, Matrix supplements all organizational needs. On-display Cameras will include the Matrix range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras. Ranging from 2MP to 8MP, Matrix Cameras are stamped with UL Certification, a global standard for safety, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards, providing high-clarity images for better scenario detailing. Alongside this, Matrix puts forth its Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs on display. With Pre-installed Video Management Software supporting redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD capable of up to144 TB storage capacity, this tech marvel suffices all organizational security concerns.

When it comes to Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix is the only OEM that manufactures all the elements ranging from panels, door controllers, and readers to software in-house. Within the segment of Time-Attendance, Matrix will present its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) designed explicitly for government organizations – COSEC VEGA FAXQ. Using Aadhaar information from the UIDAI server securely, this device helps the government accurately mark the attendance of their employees. Besides this, Matrix will display its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller boasting high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K – COSEC ARGO FACE. Incorporating multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

In Access Control Domain, Matrix will showcase its Multifaceted Site Controller controlling up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 Users – COSEC PANEL200P. Also, Matrix brings in its pure access door controller with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal – COSEC ARC DC200P. Its POE abilities and multiple mounting options make it easy to install even in constrained spaces with minimalistic wiring. This event will showcase the entire Matrix access control product range.

In the domain of Telecommunications, Matrix is the sole OEM that puts forward all the business communication products and solutions. Under the umbrella of Telecom solutions, Matrix will be presenting its product and solutions consisting of PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, Communication endpoints, and softphones.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales and Marketing states, “With its exclusive event – Matrix Partner Connect 2022, Matrix wishes to bring all System Integrators and Business prospects on the same platform. Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations through system integrators, present our successful case studies internationally, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to various verticals through our enterprise-grade solutions.”

