NCN Magazine February 2024

The Long-Awaited Interim Union

Budget 2024-25 is Set to Propel India

to Become a Major Tech Power!

This time each year, the IT industry waits for the Union Budget with great curiosity as it aff ects the industry growth and businesses of the vendors and partners in many diff erent ways.

Most players feel the interim Union Budget 2024-25 has been positive though some players wanted improvements. The government’s initiative to upskilling youth is set to create a lot of employment and also aid the growth of industries in the country. A corpus of 1 lakh crore corpus with 50-year interest free loans is set to enable the generation of many opportunities for the early stage entrepreneurs and help in scaling the private sector growth. Another positive step is the facilitation of Rs. 34-crore loan for women entrepreneurs along with 43% female enrolment in STEM courses and the allocation of 1/3 seats in government and set to empower women in the country. All these measures are set to propel India to become a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030 and make India a fast growing, leading economy in the world map. Also there are many sops to push the Make in India to the next level.

NCN wishes the best from this budget to the industry and industry partners.

