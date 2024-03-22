Ncn Magazine March 2024

- Advertisement -

NCN Pays Rich Tributes to Women Leaders in the ICT Industry

Dear Readers,

NCN pays rich tributes to women leaders on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8)! Women leaders today are making rapid strides in the IT as well as other industries, despite challenges. This month’s main story lists the leading women leaders in the IT industry. In a male-dominated world, particularly in India, women have to be exceptional performers to get the same recognitions and opportunities men get with average merits. Then women also have to take care of their children and household chores. Despite all these limitations, women are doing great and their proportion is gradually rising, though the proportion of men is still very high in the leadership positions. We suggest the industry to give whatever moral support they could to the womankind to grow, lead and prosper.

Another story we covered is listing the best gaming laptops. The technology is changing very fast and new versions and innovations coming every quarter making the old laptops outdated, so one has to be selective while choosing the gaming laptop for their specifi c requirements.

NCN wishes a Happy & Colorful Holi 2024!

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429