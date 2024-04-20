Ncn Magazine April 2024

- Advertisement -

Projectors Market Shows Promising Growth!

This month’s cover story is on projectors. Today, there’s a surge in demand for laser projectors due to the growing usage of projectors in homes, schools, colleges, corporate and government will continue to push the demand for projectors for several years to come. In the Indian projector market, there is a growing demand for high-definition and ultrashort-throw projectors, driven by the increasing adoption of home entertainment systems and the need for compact solutions in educational and corporate settings. This is the right time for vendors of projectors and the partners to make best of the opportunity.

In the gaming segment, our focus this month is on the best gaming monitors. The quality and size of a gaming monitor is one of the decisive factors while giving the best gaming experience. Before buying a gaming monitor, you should first consider the ideal screen size and aspect ratio based on your gaming preferences, personal experience & convenience and available space. The story on the best gaming monitors gives you an idea how to choose the gaming monitor for your specific needs. Election fever is gripping the nation as well as the ICT and other industries. We hope an industry-friendly and a growth-driver government will come to power!

