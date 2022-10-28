Christie makes debut at InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 with leading-edge visual displays and integrated solutions

- Advertisement - -

Christie is making its debut at InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 with a comprehensive range of leading-edge visual displays and integrated solutions ideal for a variety of applications. The event will take place November 2-4 at the Bangkok International Trade and ExhibitionCentre (BITEC) in Hall 1.

The Christie booth at D01 serves as agathering place for team members to reunite with partners and customers from Southeast Asia, and where attendees can experience state-of-the-art projection mapping demonstrations by the award-winning Griffyn 4K50-RGB and M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors. Also making their debut at InfoComm Southeast Asia are the full-featured Inspire Series 1DLP® laser projector and MicroTiles LED video wall that delivers stunning visuals and limitless design freedom.

“We’re thrilled to make our debut at this year’s InfoComm Southeast Asia and we look forwardto reconnecting and deepening our relationships with partners and customers whom we have not seen in person for more than two years,” says Jason Yeo, senior sales manager for Southeast Asia, Enterprise, Christie. “As Southeast Asia rebounds rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is timely for us to increase our presence across the region toseize new opportunities and better serve the needs of our customers who have continued to place their trust in ourtechnologies and solutions.”

The high-brightness, 50,000-lumen Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector will projection map a large multi-faceted surface and the Christie logo, with Pandoras Box Software License Version 8 driving the content, while the 25,000-lumen M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector will illuminate a flat screen in vibrant color. As well, two D20WU-HS 1DLP laser projectors equipped with Christie Mystique automated camera-based alignment software will bring the iconic Christie wolf head to life with highly realistic images. Achieving 20,600 lumens and weighing just42.5 kilograms (93.7 lbs.), the D20WU-HS is one of Christie’s bestselling 1DLP laser projectors in Southeast Asia.

Also on show are static displays of the new DWU1400-GS 1DLP® laser projector that offers 14,250 lumens and Christie RealBlack™ which delivers dazzling visuals with 4,000,000:1 contrast, the Inspire Series DWU960-iS1DLP®laser projector featuring an IP5X dust-resistant optical engine and a motorized zoom lens, and the Captiva DWU500S 1DLP® ultra-short throw laser projector thatallows users to maximize space without sacrificing visual impact. All three models feature a small footprint, quiet operation and 20,000 hours of consistent illumination performance, making them ideal for use in venues such as higher education, places of worship, conference rooms and smaller location-based entertainment spaces.

Those looking for the latest in LED display technology can check out thegame-changingMicroTiles LED in a 1.25mm pixel pitch, whichwill be presented in an8-by-3 array. Smaller, brighter, more powerful and flexible, MicroTiles LED delivers P3 color space, fully compliant HDR-10 and patented software that keeps the wall calibrated at 97 percent or greater uniformity. MicroTiles LEDare ideal for corporate auditoriums and presentation rooms, retail and hospitality applications, and mission critical control rooms.

Additionally, attendees can observe how the vibrant visuals across the booth are accomplished with Christie’s powerful, flexible suite of content management solutions. These include the Pandoras Box Software License Version 8, which provide users with complete control over the entire workflow, maximizing efficiency while enabling the creation of amazing visual experiences.Together with Christie Terra SDVoE solution that enables the transport, processing and control of audiovisual content (including 4K@60Hz video formats) over 10G Ethernet networks, managing displayed content and matrix switching have never been smarter and easier.

Christie’s display solutions are fast becoming the preferred choice of clients from various market segments and across Southeast Asia.These include the D4K40-RGB pure laser projector fitted in the ASEAN Secretariat Building in Jakarta, as well as the HS Series laser projectors deployed in the grand ballroom of Long Vi Palace, water screen projections at Dam Sen Park in Hanoi, and The Masked Singer Vietnamreality music and costume art show.These products are well-received due to their excellent image quality and color reproduction, ease of use, installation flexibility, low maintenance, and affordability.

