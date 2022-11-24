- Advertisement - -

Vayana TradeXchange, the International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform facilitating cross-border trade finance under the supervision of the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), GIFT City, today announced the completion and disbursement of its first set of export financing

transactions.

Vayana TradeXchange (VTX) is built and operated by Vayana (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Vayana Network, the largest Supply Chain Finance platform in India.

The first set of transactions on VTX has been financed by VoloFin, a global fintech company offering invoice and supply chain finance solutions to SME businesses. The first cross-border transaction between an Indian Exporter and the USA Buyer was successfully financed on VTX by VoloFin.

VTX, the auction-based electronic platform, will cater to the financing of international trade flows by introducing various trade financing products at competitive terms. This will help exporters and importers in India and across the globe to convert their receivables into cash or obtain financing for payments of imports of goods & services.

Through this platform, exporters and importers will gain timely access to trade finance seamlessly across geographies, opening avenues to new business opportunities. The rates are discovered through a transparent bidding mechanism, with funds available in the currency of trade.

VTX has already onboarded State Bank of India, Yes Bank, India Factoring, VoloFin, and Drip Capital as financiers and is envisaging onboarding another 10 financiers soon. The platform is seeing a lot of early traction with more than 10 exporters/ importers at various stages of registration on the platform.

Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO of Vayana Network

Commenting on the success of the first transaction on VTX, Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO of Vayana Network, said, “We are delighted to commence the first transaction on Vayana TradeXchange, and bring to the market innovative solutions to facilitate cross-border trade finance.”

Mr. Kalyan Basu, MD & CEO, of Vayana TradeXchange

Mr. Kalyan Basu, MD & CEO, of Vayana TradeXchange, said, “It gives us great pleasure to announce the successful initiation and completion of the first set of export financing transactions on the Vayana TradeXchange platform. We are glad to welcome the first participants and believe this marks the beginning of a pathbreaking journey in global trade. The platform is one of its kind implemented and operationalized across the globe. It has immense potential in terms of capability, innovation, and reach to be the go-to platform for digitised cross-border trade finance in the days to come. We are aiming to do over USD 100 million worth of transactions in the first quarter of operation.”

Mr. Mohit Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, VoloFin

Mr. Mohit Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, VoloFin, said, “We look forward to a successful collaboration with VTX, this partnership will enable quick and easy access to finance to SMEs. With VoloFin’s next-gen platform and wider global coverage combined with VTXs large network in India, we hope to benefit a large number of SMEs and help their business grow.”

