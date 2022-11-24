Iris Wave integrates CP Plus, ESSL, Daksh Solution Smartly Secures Mapsko Mount Ville

- Advertisement - -

The Delhi-based Value Added IT Distribution & System Integrator – Iris Wave has integrated Smart Security Solutions at the premium residential society of Mapsko called the Mountville, at Gurugram NCR.

Mapsko, is a pioneer in real estate organization, reckoning its position among the top-most developers for commercial and residential use.

Having many years of experience in the field of real estate development and construction for over a decade, the company has consistently been the top choice & has set quality benchmarks in property development by creating world-class townships and commercial spaces at prime locations.

Iris Waves has installed CP Plus CCTV here at the Mount Ville Society Gurgaon located at the NCR. This installation spans over 85 Hi resolution cameras integrated with 6 NVRs allowing 24/7 surveillance of their property with 24TB backup on each NVR.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services

Speaking to the newsman – Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder of CMD Iris Group said “ We are extremely happy to participate and deliver a smart security solution to a prestigious project of

Mapso, we included Daksh Fire Alarm System throughout the entire project and added the ESSL Brand of Access Control Devices for monitoring their every entry-exit point “

Iris Wave’s security arm – SecureX specializes in deploying high-end security installations, Iris has recently delivered JBM Group, securing their 3 Auto Component manufacturing plants in Bawal, Haridwar & Manesar. Iris has accomplished the installation by delivering and integrating a premium US

Brand – WBox Video Surveillance Solution for their production conveyor lines.

Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Iris Global

“Iris Integrates Smart Hi End Solutions to better lives, it crafts a solution that helps functionalities,” said Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

The project integration was completed at a cost of 1.25 Crore and Iris shall be running the facilities for the next 3 years, shared Mr. Chawla.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.