The gaming sub-brand of TEAMGROUP, T-FORCE, and InWin have tied up to launch their first 216 computer case, featuring a large tempered glass surface that provides an excellent side view of the internal system and dazzling RGB setups.

Combined with T-FORCE’s signature design elements, its sleek lines impeccably display the style and elegance of the two brands’ minimalist designs. The optimized interior space supports the installation of a wide range of high-end hardware and facilitates top-notch cooling performance, making it the PC case of choice for gamers.

T-FORCE x InWin 216 Co-branding Gaming Case

The T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case was designed with minute details in mind, featuring slick lines that capture the latest gaming style trends and a front panel incorporating T-FORCE’s unique design elements. By merging the two brands’ spirit with innovative thinking, the 216 case demonstrates T-FORCE and InWin’s dedication to meeting the needs of gamers. It supports E-ATX motherboards (12″ x 13″) and high-end system installations and will provide users with plenty of room for expansion as it’s equipped with multiple slots for 3.5″/2.5″ storage devices. In addition, the InWin 216 supports both vertical and horizontal GPU placement.

T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case can be equipped with up to six fans, attaching them on the front, rear, or top of the chassis. Its sleek, unobstructed airflow design helps remove excess heat from the interior of the case, providing superb cooling performance, and its carefully optimized interior space supports the installation of various high-end hardware. With its first-rate cooling performance and excellent compatibility, the T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case is a top-notch choice for any gamer.

