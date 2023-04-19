Thermaltake Announces the New TOUGHRAM RGB D5 Memory DDR5 in 6 Color Options

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is thrilled to introduce TOUGHRAM RGB D5, providing 6 TT Premium classic heat-spreader color designs–Black, White, Racing Red, Metallic Gold, Turquoise, and Racing Green. Equipped with 8 high lumen LEDs and premium software support, the TOUGHRAM RGB D5 allows users to customize their RGB lighting effects and enjoy a dynamic lighting experience. TOUGHRAM RGB D5 comes with frequencies up to 5600 MT/s and capacities up to 32GB (16GB x2) as well as ensuring its speed and stability with its high-quality components.

The TOUGHRAM RGB D5 contains tightly-screened memory ICs and optimizes a 10-layer PCB with a superior copper inner layer, achieving supreme frequency and response time performance. For unhindered performance at its best, the TOUGHRAM RGB D5 is built with a doubled bank group architecture to enable greater capacities without lag and includes on-die error correction code (ECC) to automatically rectify bit errors in chips. On top of that, in comparison to DDR4 memory, DDR5 memory has improved power efficiency through its native Power Management IC (PMIC) with merely 1.1V of low operating voltage.

Besides the powerful performance, the TOUGHRAM RGB D5 also provides multiple appearance color options and visual aesthetics. The TOUGHRAM RGB D5 has been coated with an aluminum finishing, and there are 6 coating colors to choose from. It not only includes the classic Black and White, but also has bold colors, such as Racing Red, Metallic Gold, Turquoise, and Racing Green, allowing users tohave more flexibility for their PC builds. To level up the gaming experience,the TOUGHRAM RGB D5features 8 high-lumen addressable LEDs for splendid RGB lighting. Supported byTT RGB plus 2.0 software, the light bar can deliver 16.8 million full spectrum RGB colors with over 25pre-set dynamic lighting effects. Gamers can synchronize their TT RGB PLUS compatible products to create the RGB ecosystem and immerse themselves inthe RGB world.

Possessing DDR5-qualified modules, 6 TT Premium classic heat-spreaders color options, and vibrant RGB lighting, the TOUGHRAM RGB D5 is an ideal memory for achieving both high-performance and stylish PC builds at the same time, demonstrate your DDR5 memory in your own way!

Features of theTOUGHRAM RGB D5:

Aluminum Heat Sink

Use of aluminum heat sinks deliver exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs. Come in 6 TT Premium classic heat-spreaders designs–Black, White, Racing Red, Metallic Gold, Turquoise, and Racing Green.

Optimized 10-layer PCB with Copper

Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with a copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance.

Tightly-Screened ICs

Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.

Capacity Doubled for Better Efficiency

With a doubled bank group architecture, the new TOUGHRAM RGB D5 enhances access availability and brings you higher capacities without lag, leading the way to next-gen memory.

More Energy Savings

The new DDR5 memory features a built-in Power Management IC (PMIC) to enhance power supply stability with just 1.1V low operating voltage, resulting in optimized powerefficiency compared with DDR4.

Long-term Stability

On-die error correction code (ECC) allows memory modules to correct errors automatically which brings increased stability and reliability. Built-in Power Management IC, to enhance power supply stability.

Illuminate and Impress

8 super-bright addressable LEDs deliver 16.8million full spectrum RGB colors with dynamic lighting effects to bring your gaming system to life.

Exclusive TOUGHRAM Software

Monitor real-time temperature, frequency, and performance via the simple interface with ease, and create stunning lighting effects with over 25 lighting modes, all included in the TOUGHRAM software. Users can also sync with TT RGB PLUS to maximize unique settings for their RGB color theme.

TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem

Light up your system with almost limitless possibilities and synchronize your TT RGB PLUS compatible products (CPU/VGA water blocks, AIO CPU coolers, PSUs, LED strips, gaming keyboards, headsets, mice, and mouse pads) to create a RGB ecosystem that is truly unique to you.

Intel XMP 3.0 / AMD EXPO Ready

Overlock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting.

