Adobe Unveiled the Vision for Adobe Firefly across the Video Applications

Adobe has unveiled the vision for Adobe Firefly across the video applications, with features including: text to colour enhancements; text-generated music and sound effects; animated fonts and graphics; generation of storyboards and more.
- Adobe has announced plans to expand Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, to the Creative Cloud video and audio applications, empowering creators to produce and dramatically enhance video and audio content while streamlining workflows.
- Firefly’s addition to Creative Cloud video and audio applications has unlocked a wide range of new capabilities, giving creators the power to automatically generate hundreds of content variations needed for film and TV marketing, each designed to be safe for commercial use.
- Video and audio use case concepts for Firefly enable production teams to easily test different video colors, themed music, placeholder footage and animated text effects, cutting post-production time from days to minutes.
- Key concepts for firefly in our Creative Cloud video and audio applications include:
- Text to Color Enhancements: Creators will be able to change the color schemes, time of day, or even the seasons in already-recorded videos, altering the mood and setting to evoke a specific tone and feel. Text-to-video prompts will enable a simple prompt such as “make this scene feel warm and exciting” to bring a creator’s visions to life.
- Advanced Music and Sound Effects: Using only text prompts, users will be able to generate custom sounds and music to fit a specific mood and scene, either as temporary or final tracks. This also includes language generation to localize videos.
- Stunning Animated Fonts, Graphics and Logos: In a matter of minutes, subtitles, logos and title cards can be generated with custom animations based on the creator’s preferences, expressed with simple words.
- Powerful Script and B-roll Capabilities: Firefly will dramatically accelerate pre-production, production and post-production workflows, using AI analysis of script text to automatically create storyboards and previsualizations, as well as recommending b-roll clips for rough or final cuts.
- Creative Guide Capabilities: Assisted by generative AI-powered personalized “how-to” guides, users will be able to master new skills and accelerate processes from initial vision to creation and editing.
