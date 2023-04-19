Adobe Unveiled the Vision for Adobe Firefly across the Video Applications

- Advertisement - -

Adobe has unveiled the vision for Adobe Firefly across the video applications, with features including: text to colour enhancements; text-generated music and sound effects; animated fonts and graphics; generation of storyboards and more.

Adobe has announced plans to expand Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, to the Creative Cloud video and audio applications, empowering creators to produce and dramatically enhance video and audio content while streamlining workflows.

Firefly’s addition to Creative Cloud video and audio applications has unlocked a wide range of new capabilities, giving creators the power to automatically generate hundreds of content variations needed for film and TV marketing, each designed to be safe for commercial use.

Video and audio use case concepts for Firefly enable production teams to easily test different video colors, themed music, placeholder footage and animated text effects, cutting post-production time from days to minutes.

Key concepts for firefly in our Creative Cloud video and audio applications include:

Text to Color Enhancements : Creators will be able to change the color schemes, time of day, or even the seasons in already-recorded videos, altering the mood and setting to evoke a specific tone and feel. Text-to-video prompts will enable a simple prompt such as “make this scene feel warm and exciting” to bring a creator’s visions to life. Advanced Music and Sound Effects: Using only text prompts, users will be able to generate custom sounds and music to fit a specific mood and scene, either as temporary or final tracks. This also includes language generation to localize videos. Stunning Animated Fonts, Graphics and Logos: In a matter of minutes, subtitles, logos and title cards can be generated with custom animations based on the creator’s preferences, expressed with simple words. Powerful Script and B-roll Capabilities: Firefly will dramatically accelerate pre-production, production and post-production workflows, using AI analysis of script text to automatically create storyboards and previsualizations, as well as recommending b-roll clips for rough or final cuts. Creative Guide Capabilities: Assisted by generative AI-powered personalized “how-to” guides, users will be able to master new skills and accelerate processes from initial vision to creation and editing.

