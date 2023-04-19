Wednesday, April 19, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Adobe Unveiled the Vision for Adobe Firefly across the Video Applications

By NCN News Network
0
75
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Adobe has unveiled the vision for Adobe Firefly across the video applications, with features including: text to colour enhancements; text-generated music and sound effects; animated fonts and graphics; generation of storyboards and more.

  • Adobe has announced plans to expand Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, to the Creative Cloud video and audio applications, empowering creators to produce and dramatically enhance video and audio content while streamlining workflows.
  • Firefly’s addition to Creative Cloud video and audio applications has unlocked a wide range of new capabilities, giving creators the power to automatically generate hundreds of content variations needed for film and TV marketing, each designed to be safe for commercial use. 
  • Video and audio use case concepts for Firefly enable production teams to easily test different video colors, themed music, placeholder footage and animated text effects, cutting post-production time from days to minutes.
  • Key concepts for firefly in our Creative Cloud video and audio applications include:
  • Text to Color Enhancements: Creators will be able to change the color schemes, time of day, or even the seasons in already-recorded videos, altering the mood and setting to evoke a specific tone and feel. Text-to-video prompts will enable a simple prompt such as “make this scene feel warm and exciting” to bring a creator’s visions to life.
    • Advanced Music and Sound Effects: Using only text prompts, users will be able to generate custom sounds and music to fit a specific mood and scene, either as temporary or final tracks. This also includes language generation to localize videos.
    • Stunning Animated Fonts, Graphics and Logos: In a matter of minutes, subtitles, logos and title cards can be generated with custom animations based on the creator’s preferences, expressed with simple words.
    • Powerful Script and B-roll Capabilities: Firefly will dramatically accelerate pre-production, production and post-production workflows, using AI analysis of script text to automatically create storyboards and previsualizations, as well as recommending b-roll clips for rough or final cuts.
    • Creative Guide Capabilities: Assisted by generative AI-powered personalized “how-to” guides, users will be able to master new skills and accelerate processes from initial vision to creation and editing.

More Related : Adobe

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.comroy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

- Advertisement -
Previous article
On average, organisations take six days to resolve a security alert: Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report
Next article
Thermaltake Announces the New TOUGHRAM RGB D5 Memory DDR5 in 6 Color Options
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative