Thermaltake Announces Top 3 Winners of 2022 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to reveal the winner list of the 2022 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1. In first place is Krittanon Kidprasert from Thailand, in second place is Samuel Callanta from the Philippines, and in third places are Leo Liao from China and Vinay Agrawal from India.

It is an honor for Thermaltake to invite famous modders around the world to enter the annual 2022 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1. All modders spent several months turning the Thermaltake Tower 500 Chassis into a distinctive and jaw-dropping creation. The marvelous modding, exquisite handcrafting, and creative design the modders have shown are impressive to judges and the public. Thermaltake greatly appreciates every modder’s efforts in demonstrating the limitless possibility of modding to the world.

2022 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 has finished. Thermaltake would like to express our gratitude to all the participants including the public, modding enthusiasts, judges, and last but not least, our sponsors: Intel, ASRock, ASUS Republic of Gamers, and Seagate. Without their support, the event would not be completed successfully. In the end, Thermaltake would like to congratulate the top three winners, and hope to see them all at the forthcoming events soon!

