TEAMGROUP Releases a Lightweight and High-Performance Industrial CFast Memory Card

Thanks to the development of 5G and the popularization of IoT, global industrial automation has entered a period of rapid development. With this trend in mind, TEAMGROUP has released its next-generation A501 CFast Memory Card, compliant with the CFast2.0 specification and supports the SATA III 6.0Gbps interface. With its high performance, large capacity, and light weight, the A501 can be installed on a variety of industrial-embedded hardware devices and automation tools, helping bring industrial automation to the next level.

The TEAMGROUP A501 CFast Memory Card is equipped with a major grade original 3D TLC IC, has a rated endurance of 3,000 P/E cycles, and features up to 512GB of storage for large-capacity applications. Having undergone strict temperature testing, A501 is able to withstand temperatures from -40ºC to +85ºC, ensuring stable performance over long periods of operation in harsh temperature conditions. In addition, the card can deliver speeds of up to 550MB/s read and 490MB/s write (512GB model) and supports DevSleep’s low-power hibernation mode to significantly save power consumption and be used in a variety of automated applications. The newest-released CFast memory card also meets the specifications of industrial products, providing up-to-standard and highly customized solutions that satisfy customer needs.

The controller of A501 CFast Memory Card supports Global Wear Leveling and TRIM commands, and its firmware can be adjusted to meet the needs of customers’ devices, allowing for greater product stability and durability. Furthermore, customers can use TEAMGROUP’s exclusive S.M.A.R.T. tool to not only easily monitor the health and lifespan of storage devices but also utilize its write protection settings and ECC (Error Correction Codes) engine features to create a reliable backbone for automated equipment. TEAMGROUP will continue to provide professional technical services and introduce more innovative and improved industrial storage solutions.

