Confluent appoints Rubal Sahni as India country leader and increases local presence

Confluent, the data streaming pioneer, announced the appointment of Rubal Sahni as the Area Vice President and Country Manager for India. Sahni brings 15 years’ experience in driving digital transformation and helping customers across industries succeed with modern technology. Responsible for driving growth in India, Sahni will work with customers across the region to help them set their data in motion and deliver the incredible customer experiences required to compete in today’s digital world. Sahni is based in Bangalore and reports into Kamal Brar, SVP APAC.

Prior to joining Confluent Sahni was at ServiceNow for seven years where he was responsible for scaling the Indian business, forging and building strategic partnerships, and nurturing and growing customers and employees. The appointment comes six months after the company announced the opening of a new office in Bangalore and the creation of new jobs in the country.

Suresh Khemka, Head of Engineering at Apna commented on the appointment: “I’m delighted to see the company continuously investing in the region, now with the appointment of the new Head of India, Rubal Sahni. We’re looking forward to working with Rubal and continuing to strengthen our relationship throughout 2023.”

Commenting on the new hire, Brar explained: “Sahni’s appointment reflects Confluent’s continued focus of earning our customers love. His background in the tech industry and passion working with customers to drive business outcomes from data is a great match for our customer-centric approach. I’m thrilled we’re bringing Sahni and his local market knowledge on board, and believe he is in a perfect position to drive the country’s growth and support our Indian customers.”

Sahni concluded “Confluent is a category creating company that has set the industry standard for how brands use real-time data streaming. I look forward to working with the talented team in India and building further success as we continue to make the use of streaming data a competitive advantage for our customers throughout India”.

