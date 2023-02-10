LTIMindtree Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

- Advertisement - -

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Testing Standards specialization.

LTIMindtree is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America and India. By recognizing its enterprise test solutions through the specialization, LTIMindtree will offer a winning edge to global insurance companies in their transformation journey using the Guidewire platform.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region or globally in the case of the Testing Standards specialization. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

“We congratulate LTIMindtree on achieving their most recent Testing Standards specialization within our PartnerConnect Consulting program. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers,” said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

David Althoff, Chief Business Officer, Insurance, LTIMindtree, said “LTIMindtree is excited to make continuous progress on building Guidewire capabilities. Our understanding of the insurance domain, experience with core admin platform transformation projects, and specializations in Guidewire Products will empower us to help insurers accelerate their transformation programs efficiently and predictably.”

