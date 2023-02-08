Medidata Presents New Insights on Risk-Based Quality Management, Decentralized Clinical Trials and Real World Data at SCOPE Summit

- Advertisement - -

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, will be leading multiple sessions at the upcoming Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) on trial diversity, risk based quality management (RBQM), decentralized clinical trials (DCT), real world data, sensors and wearables, and randomization and trial supply management (RTSM). Medidata is a top signature sponsor of the event held February 6-9.

Mr. Fareed Melhem, senior vice president Medidata

“We are passionate about patient-focused, data-driven clinical operations, from study feasibility, to financial management to risk based quality management,” said Fareed Melhem, senior vice president Medidata AI. “SCOPE is an important event for sharing and exchanging information about advancements in the industry, and we are excited for all the new and improved enhancements to our clinical operations offering coming in 2023.”

Medidata’s presence at SCOPE includes showcasing technology that improves connectivity across the trial lifecycle, leverages historical data and analytics to promote diversity and inclusion in clinical trials, and operationalizes the new generation of decentralized clinical trials.

SCOPE 2023 Presentations: In addition to the featured presentations below, Medidata will also be moderating several breakout tracks, and chairing the clinical supply and med device trials tracks.

Driving Faster and More Representative Trials: The Key Data Needed to Accelerate Timelines While Meeting Diversity Goals – Jef Benbanaste, vice president of product, Intelligent Trials

Reinventing the Six Minute Walk Test: A Novel Approach to Digital Measures – Melissa Ceruolo, senior director, Biomarker Analytics

Great Expectations: Harnessing Historical Insights to Accelerate RBQM Strategies – Olgica Klindworth, senior director, R&D, Medidata RBQM, with Moderna

DCT Fireside Chat with Industry Leaders – Kelly McKee, vice president, Decentralized Clinical Trials, Medidata, with Bayer

Partnering for Success, a Modern Solution to Outsourcing – David Geismar, senior vice president, Professional Services, Medidata, with Moderna Therapeutics

Benefits of Using Separate Inventory Management Systems when Combined with IRT/RTSM – Marc Kaufman, director – RTSM Customer Adoption and Value Realization, Medidata

The Truth Behind the Financial Impact of Decentralized Clinical Trials – Meghan Harrington, vice president Clinical Trial Financial Management, Medidata, with Parexel and Circuit Clinical

Learn more about Medidata’s presence at SCOPE 2023 and engage with Medidata on its event page for the latest updates.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.