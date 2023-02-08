NetApp Announces New Line of Low-Cost, Capacity Flash Storage for the Modern Data Center

- Advertisement - -

NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the upcoming availability of the NetApp AFF C-Series, a new family of capacity flash storage options that deliver lower cost all-flash storage, and NetApp AFF A150, a new entry-level storage system in the AFF A-Series family of all-flash systems.

The new NetApp AFF C-Series delivers flash performance, while remaining cost-effective and efficient for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and a smaller storage footprint. This family of capacity flash arrays are also offered with one of the industry’s most comprehensive software suites, ONTAP One, an all-in-one license that includes all available NetApp software. Customers can modernize their data center with the flexibility to choose the right storage (performance flash, capacity flash, or hybrid) for their VMware, database, and file workload requirements, all running on NetApp ONTAP and managed centrally by NetApp BlueXP for a seamless hybrid cloud experience.

NetApp also announced today, NetApp Advance, a new portfolio of storage programs and guarantees to deliver best-in-class customer ownership experience and cost-effectively future proof on-premises environments.* This gives customers the flexibility and choice to safeguard their storage investment – whether the C-Series, AFF A150 or other newly acquired AFF or FAS systems – with the ability to right-size on-premises environment and transition to storage as a service or cloud storage as their business requires. And with NetApp’s 4:1 Storage Efficiency Guarantee,* NetApp ensures that workload efficiency goals are met, or NetApp will rectify this at no cost to the customer.

Mr. Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC

“NetApp has been a flash storage leader for years, and today’s announcements of the AFF C-Series and A150 builds on that legacy of innovation to bring our customers and partners some of the most affordable and sustainable all flash storage in the market today,” said Puneet Gupta, vice president and managing director, NetApp India/SAARC. “As companies are looking at their bottom line in this economic environment, we want to meet their needs by providing capacity flash at a lower cost to entry in order to better enable their transition from hybrid storage to all-flash while staying in budget.”

The NetApp AFF C-Series, which is comprised of the AFF C250, AFF C400 and AFF C800, offers:

· Guaranteed storage efficiency to improve an organization’s storage footprint and energy costs to reduce TCO while simplifying operations.

· Seamless scalability on-premises to allow organizations to scale capacity and performance as their data grows.

· Best-in-class data security with ransomware protection to keep important data secure, available and protected.

The new NetApp AFF A150 is ideal for Mid-size businesses, and Remote Office/Branch Office (ROBO) and distributed deployments to better meet the needs of customers who require entry-level, enterprise-class storage, while providing:

· Better performance

· More scalability and expansion options

· High availability with support for MetroCluster IP

These additions to NetApp’s product line-up are ideal for entry-level to high-end workloads (including virtual machines, database, and backup consolidation), are feature-rich with ONTAP data management, and are offered at an attractive price point for customers – creating strong growth opportunities for NetApp partners to reach new markets while qualifying for NetApp Partner Sphere incentives.

Mr. Juan Orlandini, Chief Architect and Distinguished Engineer at Insight Enterprises

“NetApp continues to assert itself as one of the market’s preeminent innovators for hybrid cloud storage,” said Juan Orlandini, Chief Architect and Distinguished Engineer at Insight Enterprises. “As a leading solutions integrator and longtime NetApp partner, we know our joint customers are looking for the industry’s most innovative solutions and services to enable speed, scale and resilience for their business. With these new capacity flash and entry level offerings, we’re opening the door to acquire new customers at scale.”

NetApp Advance is available today. The NetApp AFF C-Series family and NetApp AFF A150 will be available starting in March 2023, and NetApp and Cisco plan to offer these storage options within the industry-leading integrated infrastructure offering, FlexPod, in Q4 FY’23.

