Nykaa Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd announces the appointment of Rajesh Uppalapati as their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to strengthen Nykaa’s position as a best-in-class consumer technology platform. Over a decade, Nykaa has carved a niche for itself by creating a seamless, omnichannel experience backed by latest and robust technological capabilities and this new, strategic appointment in its executive team reflects the company’s focus on tech for the future.

An accomplished technology leader with over two decades of experience building world-class products, platforms and services for large-scale organizations as well as start-ups; Rajesh joins Nykaa after a successful stint at Intuit, as Vice President of Product Engineering. In his past roles, Rajesh has expertly led large teams, defined the organization’s technological priorities and designed winning strategies to achieve these goals.

Rajesh has spent nearly 20 years at Amazon in various roles and geographies, elevating key consumer-centric experiences. He drove Amazon’s efforts to make their platforms fast and light to engage an ever-growing e-commerce consumer base in India, delivering both online and offline integration of services. One of his successes has been building the Amazon Rewards platform with an uncompromising focus on information security which has enabled trusted engagement with several payment partners and merchants on the platform.

As Nykaa continues to push the boundaries of meaningful and secure technology-led consumer engagement, Rajesh’s expertise in this area is poised to support the company’s vision to innovate at scale.

Mr. Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa.

“Rajesh is entering Nykaa with decades of experience in delivering world class products and platforms. This comes at an exciting time in our business where we are extending our offerings across multiple business verticals and platforms. We continue to prioritize elevating consumer experience, product discovery and hyper-personalization. I look forward to the role Rajesh will play in accelerating our tech enabled innovations and furthering our growth momentum powered by disruptive technology,” said Mr. Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rajesh Uppalapati, said, “I am thrilled to join Nykaa to help accelerate the company’s effort towards building platforms offering superior security, accessibility and personalisation that engage with their millions-strong consumer base for the long-term. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge of making platforms and products more efficient and embracing the most relevant external technology trends to create a more immersive shopping experience for Nykaa’s shoppers.”

