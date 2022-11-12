LG launches the all-new PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

- Advertisement - -

LG Electronics, India’s leader in consumer durable brands has launched LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifiers, a product equipped with a set of HEPA Filters, Dual Fans, IPX4 technology, and much more to help with quality air purification.

LG Wearable Air Purifier meets your need for the perfect solution for pure and clean air needs. Its seamless and ergonomic design is designed for a comfortable fit and is easy to use all day long. The product is available in 2 colours including Ocean Black and Creamy White.

The product is packed with unique features and is equipped with a set of HEPA Filters, they are designed with Dual Fan, which helps to enhance the user’s breathing, The Puricare wearable air purifier’s face guard uses medical grade silicon that has been checked for safety.

These innovative air purifiers have a built-in chargeable battery that can last up to 8 hours in low mode, this feature resolves all the issues related to low voice while answering a phone call or talking to others, it can be worn outside, even on rainy days as it is available with the IPX4 technology, it also ensures the product is water and sweat-resistant that makes it durable, the all-new LG wearable air purifier is compatible with Bluetooth smart apps and enables the user to keep track of product usage, breathing information, and activity map.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.