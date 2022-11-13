45% of Indian Enterprises Would Prefer Working with Managed IT Service Providers or System Integrators to Implement SD-WAN Migration

- Advertisement - -

45% of Indian enterprises would prefer working with Managed IT Service Providers or Systems Integrators and 36% of Indian enterprises will prefer working with equipment of technology vendors to implement migration to SD-WAN.

Today, enterprises are existing in a world accelerated by digital transformations, IT modernization, hyper-connectivity, hybrid cloud environments and edge computing. Organizations are looking to modernize their application infrastructure by adopting SaaS applications and transitioning on-premises workloads to public/private clouds.

Sakshi Grover, Research Manager, Future of Trust and Future of Work, IDC India

“Cloud managed SD-WAN services adoption is set to increase. As per IDC’s Asia/Pacific Connected Enterprises Survey, June 2021, 16% of Indian enterprises have a communication service provider deliver a comprehensive solution for all their WAN network and security services, however this is set to increase in the future. 54% of the enterprises are currently using WAN equipment and a cloud-managed WAN service from a networking vendor, which is set to decrease as enterprises would start relying on CSPs to deliver a comprehensive solution for all their WAN network and security services,” says Sakshi Grover, Research Manager, Future of Trust and Future of Work, IDC India.

“Additionally, cloud services and network security will act as drivers to establish Edge, SD-WAN and Content Delivery Networks. Enterprises in India plan to leverage content delivery network (CDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), SD-WAN, edge services, and Internet of Things (IoT) over the next two years as they build their connected enterprise architecture,” adds Grover.

As per IDC’s Asia/Pacific Connected Enterprises Survey, June 2021, 34% of Indian enterprises already have SD-WAN installed and in-use, and 32% of Indian enterprises plan to migrate their existing WAN/network connections to an SD-WAN alternative within the next 2 years. Enterprises prefer to work with a managed IT service provider or a systems integrator, while choosing an SD-WAN vendor to implement migration.

Neha Gupta, Senior Research Manager at IDC

“Connectivity is the foundation of the future enterprise and forms a key enabler for achieving enterprise digital connectivity. Connectedness drives vast leaps in operational efficiency and provides greater understanding of client needs. This helps in facilitating innovation to create new revenue streams for the organization. On the journey to become a truly connected organization, organizations must ensure their network architectures are built efficiently while anticipating increasing bandwidth, security concerns, and connected endpoints,” says Neha Gupta, Senior Research Manager at IDC

