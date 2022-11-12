Delta Electronics India hosts an eventful IABG 9th Channel Partner Meet

- Advertisement - -

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions recently hosted its IABG 9th Annual Channel Partner Meet from 3rd November-6th November in Goa. The Channel Partner meeting witnessed participation from 100 partners of the company PAN-India. The focus of the Channel Partners Meet was creating awareness about the new products, discussing markets & opportunities for growth, team building activities, and recognizing the contributions from the channel partners.

Top Management of Delta Electronics India which includes Mr. Benjamin Lin, Ms. Lisa Shu, and Mr. Manish Walia attended the meet and showcased the investments, strategy for the future & support. The channel partners shared their experiences at the event and top performers were felicitated in the ceremony. Delta’s Product Managers showcased the ranking of the products & highlighted the new market opportunities available for the partners which will help in their business growth. The event also offered a platform for the management and channel partners to further discuss Delta’s strengths & growth path ahead.

Commenting on the meet, Benjamin Lin, President, and GM, of Delta Electronics India said, “It has been a tremendous journey for Delta Electronics India in the past few years to develop a robust channel partner network and this was an opportunity to celebrate its success and align our visions for the exciting times ahead.”

Manish Walia, Head- Automation Business, Delta Electronics India.

“Channel Partners have been the backbone of our business and we have seen them transform into solution providers for our customers. Their contribution to our business has been significant and this was an opportunity to appreciate their performance and discuss strategies for the next year,” said Manish Walia, Head- Automation Business, Delta Electronics India.

