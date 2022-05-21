Industry Leaders Outline Roadmap for Collaborative 5G Opportunities and Capabilities for Digital Transformation of India

- Advertisement -

Leading telecommunications experts and industry leaders connected and brainstormed ideas for seamless deployment of the 5G Network, its challenges and opportunities, capacity building towards enabling a connected digital ecosystem. Speaking on the sidelines of the 5thedition of 5G India Leadership Summit 2022on the theme ‘Digitization will define the future for 5G in India’, Industry Leaders outlined a roadmap for collaborative 5G opportunities enabling India’s 5G Ecosystem. Organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, the summit was supported by senior leadership teams from across leading network operators, OEMs, devices ecosystem, academia, analysts and government bodies- C-DOT, Telecommunication Engineering Centre, COAI, DIPA, Broadband Forum. Telecom & Devices ecosystem including MediaTek, TATA Communications, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, LAVA International, NOISE among others.

5G network rollout is expected to add $450 billion to the Indian economy, increasing the pace of development and creating jobs. Reiterating this sentiment Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that 5G technology will bring positive change in the governance of the country, ease of living, and ease of doing business especially newer opportunities for the B2B businesses

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

“5G is not just speed and connectivity, it is the differentiator that will enable technological advancements, interoperability and newer opportunities and globally connected ecosystems. With 5G deployment almost at our doorstep, India has an exciting future to look forward to, and the onus is now on the telecom industry. We must collaborate and capitalize on our underlying capabilities to enable seamless 5G deployment and pave the way for unprecedented connectivity. 5G will disrupt the way we lead our lives, with the digital ecosystem poised to facilitate capacity and innovation beyond our expectations”, said Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. “India’s infrastructure is readying itself for the upcoming revolution and MediaTek, the 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company and a frontrunner in the 5G technology, is prepared to lead from the front towards a smarter sustainable future.”

Lt. Gen Dr. S.P Kochhar, Director General, COAI

Lt. Gen Dr. S.P Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said, “We are delighted to be a part of 5G Leadership Summit as it brings forth the ideas and recommendations of the industry on the role of 5G and how it will digitally transform each sector. With the Prime Minister’s inauguration of the 5G testbeds, the industry is on the pathway towards indigenization of 5G and it opens up opportunities for various other new-age technologies such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), etc. which will drive major innovations across industries – Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Transportation and bring us closer towards our vision i.e. Digital India. Some of the challenges such as robust infrastructure and RoW policies are being discussed at length among the regulatory bodies and the Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal launch is another welcome milestone for the telecom sector. We are happy that work on 6G has started and committees are being made, which COAI is a part of. We look forward to working closely with the regulatory bodies and service providers to navigate through the challenges and further amplify the initiatives launched by the Government of India.”

Mr. Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, NOISE

Mr. Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, NOISE, said “We are ushering into the next era of innovation, where wearables and 5G can come together to do wonders. The new generation of connected wearables will be able to transform user experience massively when it comes to health, sports, fitness, and holistic wellness. We are glad to be a part of this revolution”

Mr. Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint

Mr. Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint, said “ Devices are an integral part of the entire 5G ecosystem through which end users and enterprises will realize the value add and transformational power of this new G and this time it will expand far beyond just consumer devices. In such a scenario a strong 5G device ecosystem both on consumer and enterprise side is a must and 5G India Leadership Summit touched upon some of the important aspects related to the same”

Mr. Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, Konnect Worldwide Business Media

Mr. Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, Konnect Worldwide Business Media, added, “Industry has realized the importance of Physical in Person Meets in the Pandemic. The 5th edition of 5G India Leadership Summit further cemented our resolve in designing quality platforms to empower industry leaders in terms of interacting, connecting and exchanging ideas – thereby leading to a positive change. This year witnessed participation of 100 plus participants from marquee telecom ecosystem. It was highlighted in this year’s edition India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade. We are thankful to the industry for the overwhelming support to 5G Leadership Summit.

