Barracuda Expands Cloud-Native SASE Platform to Protect Hybrid Cloud Deployments

- Advertisement -

Barracuda Networks, Inc, a provider of cloud-first security solutions, announced the expansion of its cloud-native SASE platform. Barracuda’s SASE platform streamlines Secure SD-WAN, Firewall-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Network Access, and Secure Web Gateway functionality and incorporates secure connectivity to industrial IoT devices. The expansion includes new capabilities for hybrid deployment models and IIoT environments. Additionally, new technology integrations offer secure data transfer, orchestration, asset management, and anomaly detection.

According to Gartner, “By 2024, 80% of SD-WAN deployments will incorporate security service edge (SSE) requirements, up from less than 25% in 2022.”

As part of the Barracuda SASE platform, CloudGen WAN, Barracuda’s Secure SD-WAN service and firewall-as-a-service, now provides a private service edge for hybrid deployments. Private service edge is ideal for organizations that need to follow certain geopolitical requirements or need full control over the data plane. Private service edge devices provide the same scope of security and networking functionality as the cloud service and are administered and maintained via a central management platform.

Barracuda CloudGen WAN now offers Secure Connector virtual appliances and new ruggedized site devices. These updates provide highly scalable internet-of-things connectivity, as well as cloud and private service edge-based security for IIoT endpoints. The Secure Connector endpoint virtual agent can be deployed in Docker environments for a wide range of third-party IIoT solutions.

To meet the specific challenges and requirements of digitalization and the internet-of-things, Barracuda integrates with specialized technology partners, including FireMon, SkyBox, TTTech and Nozomi. These integrations provide the ability for customers to enable secure data transfer, take advantage of automated incident response, and align with the latest IIoT security standards.

Zero Trust Access is often the first step toward SASE. As part of Barracuda’s SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now offers new tools and capabilities that radically simplify deployments. CloudGen Access is now available with a turnkey proxy for simple deployment and cloud user directory connector for easy sync of users and groups.

Mr. Hans Redlich, IT Lead at Hagedorn Group of Companies

“Barracuda offered the only cloud-native firewall-as-a-service that provided all the enterprise security levels we needed and even included SD-WAN for uninterrupted connectivity and reliable application access to Azure.” said Mr. Hans Redlich, IT Lead at Hagedorn Group of Companies.

Mr. Ulrich Poeschl, Chief Information Security Officer at Test-Fuchs GmbH

“Barracuda Secure Connector solutions made it easy for us to implement device connectivity and IoT-platform connectivity across our products,” said Mr. Ulrich Poeschl, Chief Information Security Officer at Test-Fuchs GmbH.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.