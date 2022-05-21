RV Solutions Celebrates 14 Years of Eventful Journey

- Advertisement -

RV Solutions, a customer-centric B2B organization, successfully completed 14 years of inception on May 16th. The 14th anniversary kicked off after all these years of helping clients to make confident business decisions. Things are only getting better. For RV solutions, it is the day to cherish 14 years of beautiful journeys. It is a day to celebrate the contribution of the RV team members’ hard work and dedication to delivering value to the clients in every circumstance.

RV Solutions has been able to put up a strategic base with a pan India presence of a 600+ strong people team and the core values of reliability, responsiveness, result-driven and respect. On this special day, Team RV thanks all its partners, peers, and clients.

Ms. Vandana Seth, CEO & Co-Founder, RV Solutions

As per Ms. Vandana Seth, CEO & Co-Founder, RV Solutions, “As we celebrate this milestone, we have sincere appreciation and profound thanks to all who made it possible.” I extend my gratitude first and foremost to our clients, who put their faith in us for their success; we’re also grateful to our network of leading suppliers and partners, who perform fantastic work and keep us at a competitive advantage. And a big thanks to our staff members, who are passionate and dedicated and have given all support to make this day happen.

The brand’s single-minded mission is to create enduring value for customers through innovation and industry expertise, so as to make the customer’s business stronger and better equipped to provide value to the end client. RV Solutions is redefining the way companies experience and benefit from the various tech services and solutions offered. It is quite obvious that the delivery model is infused with a distinct culture of high customer satisfaction.

