Indian Space Association forms National Advisory Committee (NAC) and inaugurates New Office in New Delhi

The Indian Space Association (ISpA), the premier industry association of space and satellite companies in India, today announced the formation of the National Advisory Committee to boost cooperation amongst the stakeholders and build a 360-degree perspective in shaping the contours of the private space industry ecosystem in India. The Committee would be headed by the Chairperson, Dr. Arvind Gupta, Director of Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF). The NAC would initially comprise 9 members coming from varied backgrounds which include Academia, Bureaucracy, Defence, Tech, and Space Industry. More additions to the NAC are likely, with addition of experts from Industry, Academia and Space Technology.

Dr. Arvind Gupta, Director of Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF)

The initial list of members of NAC would include, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd.) (Former Chief of the Air Staff), Amb Arun K Singh (Distinguished Fellow VIF & Former Ambassador to US, France & Israel; Former Member NSAB), Dr. Shailesh Naik (Director of NIAS & Member IN-SPACe, & Former Secretary MOEFCC), Lt. Gen. VG Khandare (Retd.) (Senior Advisor, MoD & Former Military Advisor NSCS, Former DG DIA & DCICS(Int)), Prof. Kamakoti (Director OF IIT Madras), Dr. Siddharth Shekhar Singh (Associate Professor of Marketing at ISB), Maj. Gen. Siva Kumar (Retd.) (Director iNiF IIT Tirupati & Former Head of NRDMS DST & CEO NSDI; Former President Geospatial Solutions, IIC Technologies), Gp. Capt. Ajay Lele (Retd.) (Senior Fellow in the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses).

Also, Mr. Amit Kumar Ghosh, IAS (Additional Secretary, MoRTH GoI) will be a special invitee to the NAC. Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, ISpA and Wg. Cdr. Satyam Kushwaha (Retd.), Director, ISpA will support NAC as Convener and Secretary respectively.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, today inaugurated the Indian Space Association’s first office at the United Service Institution of India (USI) building, located in Shankar Vihar, New Delhi. This new office is strategically located, as USI, founded in 1870, is one of the oldest National Security and Tri-Service Think-Tank. The inauguration ceremony was witnessed in the presence of Hon’ble Gov. Shri Shekhar Dutt, Sena Medal, Chief Mentor of ISpA (Former Governor of Chhattisgarh); Mr. Jayant Patil, Chairman of ISpA; Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt, DG of ISpA, founding and other members of the association along with prominent industry leaders from across the Indian space ecosystem.

Mr. Jayant Patil, Chairman, Indian Space Association said, “The collaboration with VIF and the inauguration of our first office here in Delhi, both are a steppingstone for our organization to move forward in a positive direction along with other industry stakeholders. With the creation of the National Advisory Committee, ISpA aims to bring in the expertise to provide strategic direction in the formation of policy, regulations and building ecosystem in public private partnership in Indian space Industry.”

