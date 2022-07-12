Lenovo Unveils new range of Yoga and Legion laptops

- Advertisement -

Lenovo has unveiled its next generation jewel crafted Yoga series; the battle ready Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops, in India, empowering consumers to ‘Do More, Their Way.’

Launched at the #ExperienceSmarter event: Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. All laptops are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processor, faster graphics, improved battery performance, and sustainable design to further Lenovo’s Smarter Innovation for consumers.

With its new consumer and gaming laptops, the AI-powered Yoga laptops are designed to anticipate user interaction and push the limits of smarter, high-performance gaming and content creation. These ultra-slim and light laptops integrate a comfort edge design with humanizing soft contours for easier and more comfortable mobility and handling.

The new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops bring peak innovation in performance and immersive gaming experience. The minimal design language meets effective thermal management to deliver a seamless gameplay experience. The new Lenovo Legion 5i series exceeds expectations with a number of innovative firsts that adapt to and balance the multi-dimensional needs of modern gamers and professional players. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i; has powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess and top-notch streaming – making it a great choice for first-time gamers.

Mr. Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India

“Our new range of Legion gaming laptops brings unyielding play to gamers across generations and our range of Yoga laptops are packed with pure performance with powerful mobility, improved ergonomics, durable style, and enhanced features. It’s time for gamers and content creators to be at the pinnacle of their performance,” Mr. Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

Mr. George Chacko, Director, Global Account Sales, APJ, Intel technology Asia Pte Ltd

“The 12th Generation Intel Core processors are a revolutionary step forward for the x86 architecture. Built on the latest Intel 7 technology, the Performance Hybrid Architecture with its Performance Cores and Efficiency Cores, combined with Intel Thread Director, work seamlessly to deliver class-leading performance. Between our class-leading technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, industry-firsts such as DDR5 memory compatibility and the third-generation revision of the Intel Evo guidelines, we’re aiming to bring only the very best experiences to our customers,” Mr. George Chacko, Director, Global Account Sales, APJ, Intel technology Asia Pte Ltd.

