Tata Tele Business Services honored with ‘Asia Pacific Stevie Award 2022’

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), has won the prestigious ‘Asia Pacific Stevie Award’- Silver for innovative use of technology in customer service. The award recognises the new ideas and developments within customer service that enabled organizations to meet the needs of their customers more effectively, leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

Mr. Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice- President, Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice- President, Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the Asia Pacific Stevie Award that is a testament to dedication, agility, and passion of the entire team at Tata Tele Business Services. Customer Centricity and Innovation are at the core of our business that drives us onward to continually listen to our customers, build advance digital capabilities with innovative solutions that enables best customer experience possible and help them Do Big in their businesses.”