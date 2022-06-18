Saturday, June 18, 2022
India Secures Its Place In 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships In DOTA2 And Rocket League

The Indian esports teams acquired berths in the inaugural edition of the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships for DOTA2 and Rocket League after their magnificent performances in the South Asian regional qualifiers.

The Indian team led by Hargun Singh (Hargun<2) emerged victorious in all their three matches, to finish on top of the table in the Rocket League title. The DOTA2 team, comprising captain Moin Ejaz, Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, Shubham Goli, and Vishal Vernekar, bagged four wins from six matches in the regional qualifiers to grab a spot for the Commonwealth Esports Championships.

Mehta and ‘Rushil Y’ Reddy Yarram also participated in the Rocket League title. They started their campaign against Pakistan and won by a 3-2 score. They also claimed 3-1 and 3-0 victories against the Maldives and Sri Lanka Respectively in their next two games.

Commonwealth Esports Championships will provide great exposure and time span for the Indian players ahead of the 2022 Asian Games, where esports will be making its debut as a medal sport. PES2022 will also be part of the inaugural edition of the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022.

