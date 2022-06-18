Optoma Corporation Announces Appointment of Mr. Aman Singh as its Zonal Head for the North and West Region

- Advertisement -

Optoma Corporation announced the appointment of Aman Singh as the Zonal Head of Optoma for the North and West Region of India. Aman will spearhead the sales efforts in both markets and will also be responsible for the organisation’s revenue growth in the region.

In his vast career of 16 years, Aman has served popular brands such as Toshiba India Pvt Ltd, Dell India Pvt Ltd, K7 Computing Pvt Ltd, BenQ India Pvt Ltd, to name a few. His experience includes many roles and responsibilities including business development, operations, key account management, pre sales and technical sales

Aman has successfully designed sales and marketing strategies, developed new clientele and supported in building fruitful corporate alliances in and outside India. He has also travelled extensively in India and abroad for successful professional engagements.

