A Perfect Father’s Day gift for your dad from Acer

- Advertisement -

This Father’s Day, surprise your dad with a gift to cherish for years to come! Acer brings a whole range of exciting gift options to bring a smile on his face. Whether he needs a machine to track his portfolios, learn new things, game with his buddies or just chill with his favourite show, Acer has you covered.

Acer laptops come with best-in-class hardware in sleek and light form factor that is sure to please the most discerning dads. Here are our top recommendations handpicked for you:

Acer Aspire Vero

The Aspire Vero is a green-pioneer laptop with thoughtful sustainable design solution that solves electronic industry problems, such as heavy energy consumption of virgin plastic, or non-upgradeability. Aspire Vero is where great performance meets long battery life with the Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor – up to 4.50 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 8 MB Intel Smart Cache on this eco-friendly laptop. With the 15.6” FHD IPS display brilliant sound with Acer TrueHarmony, Acer PurifiedVoice and AI noise reduction. Manage your day-to-day with Microsoft’s Cortana and enjoy convenient security at your fingertip. The laptop is also powered with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for users seeking top-notch performance and productivity. The new inbuilt software, VeroSense, gives the option of selecting a usage mode that has been optimized for energy efficiency and battery life when working on less demanding tasks.

Price: Starting at ₹57,999.00

Availability: https://store.acer.com/en-in/acer-aspire-vero-green-thin-and-light-laptop-intel-core-i5-11th-gen-8gb-512gb-ssd-windows-11-fingerprint-reader-backlit-kb-ms-office-2021-av15-51-15-6-inch-fhd-ips-display

Acer Swift 3

With enduring battery life, the latest processors, and all-metal, all-round smart chassis, The Swift 3 is the absolute device for accomplishing all you need on the go. It also has the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors and meet the requirements of the Intel Evo platform with quick wake with up to 16 hours of battery life. It immerse yourself in your chosen entertainment with 300 nits brightness 14” FHD IPS non-glare display with DC dimming, pumping out a consistently rich, bright, and unwavering picture. Thanks to its aluminium and magnesium-aluminium metal chassis, it’s able to weigh as little as 1.19kg and be as thin as 15.95mm.

Price: ₹60,990.00

Availability: https://store.acer.com/en-in/acer-swift-3-thin-and-light-laptop-intel-core-i5-11th-gen-processor-8gb-iris-xe-graphics-512gb-ssd-windows-11-home-ms-office-2021-sf314-511

Acer Aspire 3

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD 3020e dual-core processor 4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11 is amongst the most sought-after devices that you can purchase for your loved ones. The laptop features an AMD 3020e Dual-Core Processor with 2.6 GHz clock speed so that you can multitask with ease and accomplish your tasks timely. The laptop is also equipped with Acer ComfyView that keeps your eyes safe. This laptop is compact and lightweight that weighs around 1.9 kg. This Acer Aspire 3 Laptop comes with Windows 11 comes with a sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed Standard Notebook Keyboard so that you can work comfortably for extended working hours. In addition to this, the laptop is equipped with a high-quality Li-Ion battery and gives up to 9.50 hour of smooth work. The Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD 3020e dual-core processor is available in Acer e-store for Rs. 28,499 with one-year International Travelers Warranty (ITW).

Price: Rs. 24,990

Availability: https://store.acer.com/en-in/acer-aspire-3-a314-22-mainstreamlaptop-2

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429