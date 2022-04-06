Graphline offers light laptops for multifunction – HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8- & HP EliteBook 840

- Advertisement -

Graphline, promoted by IT icon, has been formed with the idea of providing value added products and support to customers.

The company has launched two products at its outlet to provide the latest innovative products through value-based service and uncompromising quality, thereby ensuring complete customer satisfaction.

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8-

Laptops are an integral part of everybody’s lives. No matter from which background one comes from, everyone needs a laptop today. Students need them to study online and work on assignments and do research. Multimedia and business professionals can’t do without them as well.

HP Z Book Firefly 14 G8 is one such laptop that ushers performance and is light also.

Here are some features of HP Z Book Firefly 14G8

Manage it on the move – At less than 5lbs our most mobile ZBook is made to move. With 3X faster Wi-Fi and better battery life, you’re equipped for days offsite.

– At less than 5lbs our most mobile ZBook is made to move. With 3X faster Wi-Fi and better battery life, you’re equipped for days offsite. Pro-level performance . – Say goodbye to slowdowns and power through projects and heavy workloads with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA T500 graphics, certified for pro apps. Open large files and run apps simultaneously for speedy multitasking and productivity.

. – Say goodbye to slowdowns and power through projects and heavy workloads with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA T500 graphics, certified for pro apps. Open large files and run apps simultaneously for speedy multitasking and productivity. Small & Lightest – Our smallest and lightest ZBook ever provides true mobility for people who push the typical business PC past its breaking point.

– Our smallest and lightest ZBook ever provides true mobility for people who push the typical business PC past its breaking point. Colour accuracy to match the highest standards– Enjoy beautiful visuals even in direct light with a super-bright display. Images are more detailed and require less panning and zooming. All this in a modern, slim-bezel design that maximizes your viewing area.

HP EliteBook 840 makes it easy to carry

The teams work from many locations require a powerful, secure, and durable laptop that connects easily to stay productive.

Meet the demands of the multi-task, multi-place, enterprise-business workday with the HP EliteBook 840 Aero.

Ultralight design, easy to carry- This ultralight and thin business PC with a new AI-based audio experience is easy to carry, has an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, runs quietly, and has a comfortable keyboard to work on.

This ultralight and thin business PC with a new AI-based audio experience is easy to carry, has an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, runs quietly, and has a comfortable keyboard to work on. Multi-layered security protection- HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense. From the BIOS to the browser, above, in, and below the OS, these constantly evolving solutions help protect your PC from modern threats .

HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense. From the BIOS to the browser, above, in, and below the OS, these constantly evolving solutions help protect your PC from modern threats Reliable wireless connectivity- Do your best work on the HP EliteBook 840 Aero with gigabit Wi-Fi 6[7,8], long battery life, and a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

HP Z Book Firefly 14 G8 is basically meant for the professionals who are vying for speed and easy to carry. The latter, HP EliteBook 840 is meant for all students, professionals on account of ease of use . Both of these can be have multipurpose use and are a must buy .

For further information contact Sunil Graphline- sunil@graphlinecomputers.com

9013227187/7015757138

