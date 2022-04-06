Minivet 600VA-1000VA Line Interactive UPS

- Advertisement -

This UPS is a compact unit that combines both benefits of UPS and inverter for long-time operation. It can accept wide input voltage range and provide stable and pure power source to the connected devices such as personal computer, monitor and other Desktop Equipments.

minivet600-1000va

Features & Benefits

Wide Input Voltage Range

Buck Boost AVR for Voltage Stabilization

Auto Restart

Cold Start

3 LED’s indicates the mode of operation

Automatic Charging of battery in OFF condition

Available with inbuilt Battery & External Battery Configuration

Faster recharge with Inbuilt Battery Charger

Minivet 1000VA-2000VA Line Interactive UPS

This UPS is a compact unit which combines both benefits of UPS and inverter for long-time operation. It can accept wide input voltage range and provide stable and pure power source to the connected devices such as personal computer, monitor and other Desktop Equipments.

minivet1000-2000VA-fuji-electric-ups

Features & Benefits

Wide Input Voltage Range

Buck Boost AVR for Voltage Stabilization

Auto Restart

Cold Start

3 LED’s indicates the mode of operation

Automatic Charging of battery in OFF condition

Available with inbuilt Battery & External Battery Configuration

Faster recharge with Inbuilt Battery Charger

