Thursday, April 7, 2022
Minivet 600VA-1000VA Line Interactive UPS

By NCN News Network
Minivet 600VA-1000VA Line Interactive UPS
This UPS is a compact unit that combines both benefits of UPS and inverter for long-time operation. It can accept wide input voltage range and provide stable and pure power source to the connected devices such as personal computer, monitor and other Desktop Equipments.

minivet600-1000va
minivet600-1000va

Features & Benefits

  • Wide Input Voltage Range
  • Buck Boost AVR for Voltage Stabilization
  • Auto Restart
  • Cold Start
  • 3 LED’s indicates the mode of operation
  • Automatic Charging of battery in OFF condition
  • Available with inbuilt Battery & External Battery Configuration
  • Faster recharge with Inbuilt Battery Charger

Minivet 1000VA-2000VA Line Interactive UPS

This UPS is a compact unit which combines both benefits of UPS and inverter for long-time operation. It can accept wide input voltage range and provide stable and pure power source to the connected devices such as personal computer, monitor and other Desktop Equipments.

minivet1000-2000VA-fuji-electric-ups
minivet1000-2000VA-fuji-electric-ups

Features & Benefits

  • Wide Input Voltage Range
  • Buck Boost AVR for Voltage Stabilization
  • Auto Restart
  • Cold Start
  • 3 LED’s indicates the mode of operation
  • Automatic Charging of battery in OFF condition
  • Available with inbuilt Battery & External Battery Configuration
  • Faster recharge with Inbuilt Battery Charger

 

