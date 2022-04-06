Minivet 600VA-1000VA Line Interactive UPS

This UPS is a compact unit that combines both benefits of UPS and inverter for long-time operation. It can accept wide input voltage range and provide stable and pure power source to the connected devices such as personal computer, monitor and other Desktop Equipments.
Features & Benefits
- Wide Input Voltage Range
- Buck Boost AVR for Voltage Stabilization
- Auto Restart
- Cold Start
- 3 LED’s indicates the mode of operation
- Automatic Charging of battery in OFF condition
- Available with inbuilt Battery & External Battery Configuration
- Faster recharge with Inbuilt Battery Charger
