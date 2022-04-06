New Latitude 5000 Series are Dell’s Most Sustainable Laptops Yet

- Advertisement -

Ahead of Earth Day, Dell Technologies is launching new products and sustainable materials to help address the growing issues of waste and resource constraints. These new products and materials build on Dell’s recent reveal of Concept Luna – an ambitious prototype that explores revolutionary design ideas to reduce resource use and keep even more circular materials in the economy. The new additions show how Dell is driving progress against its sustainability goals today while providing more choice for customers who are increasingly prioritizing the environment when making purchase decisions.

“Dell’s purpose is to create technology that drives human progress. We’re inspired by the opportunity to change things for the better for our future generations. This is clear in the new ways we’re designing and packaging our products to help reduce environmental impact, waste and emissions,” said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “As we build on our circular leadership, we’re taking this a step further – continually examining, re-examining and reconsidering every step of the product lifecycle to deliver even more sustainable products in the future.”

Latitude 5000 series: Bringing together the world’s most innovative use of sustainable materials: The Latitude 5000 series is Dell’s highest volume PC; therefore, investments in sustainability features help ensure Dell effectively delivers impact at scale. The latest Latitude 5000 series offers even more intentional design choices to increase use of recycled and renewable content including:

· A laptop lid made from 71% recyclable and renewable materials including tree-based bioplastic upcycled from the paper making industry (21%), reclaimed carbon fiber (20%) and post-consumer recycled plastic (30%). By focusing on the second heaviest part of the device – the lid – Dell can make a larger sustainability impact, helping reduce the product’s carbon, water and energy footprint.

· The base of the system is created with reclaimed carbon fiber (20%) and new bio-based rubber feet made from castor bean oil (39%). This renewable material reduces reliance on petroleum-based materials.

· This series also marks an important milestone in Dell’s existing use of ocean-bound plastics, expanding use beyond packaging into products. The Latitude 5000 series features ocean-bound plastics in the fan housing (28%).

· Protecting the product, the Latitude 5000 series features packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials – all of which is 100% recyclable.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429