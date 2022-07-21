GajShield Appoints ECOMP Technology as their RD for the Karnataka Market

- Advertisement - -

GajShield Infotech, a distinguished Data Security Firewall solution provider having a global presence, has recently appointed ECOMP Technology as their regional distributor to aid in securing their networks more efficiently in the Karnataka market.

GajShield has grown into one of the prominent participants in the firewall market by adeptly meeting the data security needs of corporations and businesses. The brand has consistently been at the forefront of ground-breaking network and data security solutions, assisting companies in implementing Data First security architecture and strategies. It has a big part in transforming the security technology market. GajShield Infotech is keen to employ ECOMP Technology, a recognized regional distributor, to keep up with the country’s developing IT sector with the overarching goal of strengthening its presence in the southern market.

ECOMP Technology‘s mission is to offer clients the best value-added services. It is a leading distributor and system integrator of IT hardware and software in India. ECOMP Technology is a licenced sub-distributor and partner of Microsoft goods. Karnataka Business Chamber, GGA, and Ikons awards have recognized ECOMP Technology as the best solution and IT partner. Microsoft awarded ECOMP Technology for achieving the highest growth in MS Business in the southern region. They not only distribute software but also operate as technology consultants for government agencies, educational institutions, and IT corporations. ECOMP Technology has been working on expanding its product and service offerings continuously. They are motivated to ensure that all IT channel partners can access the latest and most intelligent technologies. According to the client’s needs, they also aid in developing AI applications.

GajShield’s cutting-edge security solutions will be more successfully and adaptably provided to the Indian markets through this partnership and will significantly benefit the Karnataka region. By delivering top-notch network security solutions for a protected connection, the cooperation will make it possible to revamp network security for many consumers. ECOMP Technology will also be able to provide GajShield’s cutting-edge firewall solutions to its clients.

Mr. Sonit Jain, the CEO of GajShield Infotech, said, “By joining forces with ECOMP Technology, we look forward to a robust breakthrough in the end-customer space and an amplified reach in the southern regional markets. ECOMP Technology’s dependable services and products, dynamic business infrastructure, vast reach, and a comprehensive approach coupled with GajShield’s expertise in network security and data solutions will endow both the brands in acquiring mutual benefits.”

Mr. Gautam Raj, MD, ECOMP Technology, said, “The partnership with GajShield Infotech, a well-known company in the IT industry, will improve our product offerings in network security. We hope to expand our businesses and product lines together through this partnership.”

