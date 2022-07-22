Kingston: Solve all your memory and storage solutions

- Advertisement - -

Kingston is a leading global manufacturer of memory and storage solutions.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology shared the brand’s new launches and future prospects.

Kindly brief us about Kingston?

We at Kingston have a wide spectrum of products ranging from memory products and storage solutions. From SATA to NVMe, laptop to server, Kingston SSDs provide the speed and reliability consumers want for the upgrade one needs for PC builds, servers, and system builders. The company also comes up with compatible RAM memory for Desktop PC, Laptop, or Server. Further to cater to the ever-evolving needs of data portability, the company has a wide away of USB Flash Drives for personal, business, and encrypted data needs. Kingston also makes SD and MicroSD Flash Memory Cards and Readers for a variety of devices, such as digital cameras, Android phones, drones, dashcams and security cams. High performance gaming line, Kingston FURY, offers memory and storage products that cover mainstream and extreme gamers’ needs. To top it all, Kingston provides embedded NAND and DRAM solutions and components for industrial-level electronic manufacturing.

We are the world’s No. 1 memory and storage brand. TRENDFOCUS, a leading analyst firm globally has named us as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel with 22.2% for unit market share. Moreover, we have been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to a top analyst firm TrendForce with an estimated 78.02% market share. We are also one of the leaders in third party USB drive market consistently. To top it all, we have received same acknowledgement in India market as we are one of the most preferred brands for our users across categories.

What products do you have in the gaming product range?

The Gaming market in India is on the rise, and in the last 2 to 3 years the growth has been accelerated. From mobile gaming, the people are moving towards PC gaming as they have more time in hand. The game developers have been pushing boundaries and bringing in a lot of avenues for the new age gamers with the quality of games in terms of cutting-edge graphics increasing manifold. Hence, especially for the gamers- we have our brand Kingston FURY. Whether it is pro-gamer seeking extreme speed and performance or gaming enthusiast looking for affordable gaming solutions, Kingston FURY can give their systems the upgrade they need and want with modules in DDR5 RGB, DDR5 non-RGB, DDR4 RGB, DDR4 non-RGB, and DDR3, as well as best in class SSDs.

What are the new technologies coming into the SSD market?

Today, PCIe 4.0 has attracted an upsurge of excitement for this technological innovation in the SSD segment. PCIe Gen 4 is the fourth and latest generation of the PCI Express specification. The successor to PCIe Gen 3, it is the fastest PCIe generation available on the market today. Advancement in PCIe technology is necessary to accommodate the growing need for a high-speed data bus that enables increasingly demanding user applications and workloads.

We at Kingston have two SSDs with this technology- Kingston KC3000 PCIe Gen4 SSD- for the content creators and power users, as well as Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe Gen4 SSD for the gamers.

What kind of competition do you see in the SSD market?

A lot of players are focusing on the segment, which means that the category will grow manifold. It will help the category positively.

Having said that, we are clearly leading in the category and with more competition will certainly push us to come up with more innovations and connect with our consumers better.

Does the high compatibility of the SSD create new opportunities in the market?

Yes absolutely! Even during the pandemic, there was work from home, online classes as well as increase in gaming. It was during that time that people felt the need to upgrade their systems. Not everyone was able to afford a laptop or a computer, hence the fastest and easiest way to upgrade the systems is with the SSDs.

This trend of working from home is going to be the new normal across the world and will certainly give us an edge with our compelling product range.

Do you think that SSDs will take over the HDD market?

The benefits of SSDs over HDDs are enormous, and hence, more people are already looking at an upgrade from HDDs to SSDs. Performance/speed, power efficiency, durability/reliability, and a lot more- makes SSDs a better bet over HDD in India.

In the coming years, what would be the focus of Kingston?

We are constantly launching new products following the trends in the market and we will consistently continue introducing more upgraded products in the market. Our new range of products will cater to gamers, entrepreneurs, enterprise segment, users looking for products for work from home or education from home.

How many partners and distributors do Kingston have?

Day by day we are connecting with more and more channel partners through IT Expos like CCTA IT Expo in Chandigarh, trainings as well as various schemes/promotions. We are looking at growing the number manifold in the next one year pan India

What is your message to our audience?

We at Kingston are working towards bringing the best in class of products across categories, and we are looking at growing our partner base pan India in the next few years. Our products have always been best in quality, making us the World’s No. 1 brand in memory and storage segment. Channel partners being an intrinsic part of our growth story, will further help us in taking the next big leap in our journey.

