The Upcoming BIOS of GIGABYTE 600 Motherboards Supports New Gen Intel Core CPU

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY will soon release the BIOS update for Intel® 600 series motherboards to bolster the new generation Intel Core processors.

GIGABYTE has been working closely with Intel to provide users the optimal performance, compatibility, and user experiences. Along with the coming new generation Intel Core processors, GIGABYTE R&D team has prepared well-verified BIOS code exclusively for Z690, B660, and H610 motherboards. This ensures users a perfect articulation for platform upgrade once the new processor hit the market.

Users can flash a BIOS file without installing a CPU, RAM, and even GPU by GIGABYTE ＠BIOS, Q-Flash, or Q-Flash Plus technology. Please visit the GIGABYTE official website for the latest BIOS update.

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire, and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence in motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, storage devices and PC peripherals, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.