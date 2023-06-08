G.SKILL DDR5 Memory Achieves DDR5-11240 & Multiple Overclock Records During Computex 2023 Time Frame

- Advertisement - -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce that multiple overclock records were achieved during the Computex time frame, including the fastest DDR5 frequency record at DDR5-11240, using G.SKILL DDR5 memory and Intel platforms.

The Fastest DDR5 Frequency World Record at DDR5-11240

This year during Computex time frame, the fastest DDR5 frequency world record was set by Seby9123, using the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard, Intel® Core™ i9-13900KS, and G.SKILL DDR5 memory. For the overclock record submission on hwbot.org, please visit: https://hwbot.org/submission/5289740_seby9123_memory_frequency_ddr5_sdram_5620.1_mhz

Multiple Overclock Records Achieved

Thanks to the outstanding overclocking skills of the world’s top extreme overclockers and the incredible performance of the top-notch hardware from Intel and performance motherboard vendors, several overclocking records were achieved in the Computextime frame. Refer to the table below for a list of overclock records achieved and hardware usage, including some benchmark categories whose record was broken more than once.

