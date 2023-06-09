Thermaltake appoints KBC as a National Distributor for India

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is proud to announce its new National Distributor – KBC COMPUTECH PVT LTD, which will cater to all of Thermaltake Gaming Products line PAN India.

KBC Computech Pvt Ltd was incorporated in the year 2001 with an objective to be a leading distributor of brands such as ADATA, BIOSTAR, DLink, HP, Sandisk, ACER, AMD, DGnet and others. The company is located in the Asia’s biggest computer market in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Mr. Kapil Daga – Director of KBC Computech

Mr. Kapil Daga – Director of KBC Computech is keen on expanding the reach of Thermaltake Gaming Products in India and provide innovative products by Thermaltake to the high demand gaming pc market in INDIA.

Mr. Chris Che – Thermaltake Asia Pacific Head

Mr. Chris Che – Thermaltake Asia Pacific Head, states that “we arecommitted to fulfilling the corporate mission of ‘Delivering the Perfect User Experience’ by providing consumers and fans the cutting edge technology through our comprehensive product portfolio. We are delighted to join hands with such a well-known and established distributor, KBC Computech Pvt Ltd. Thermaltake is ready to expand its vast product portfolio, focusing especially on TT Premium product-line and software integrated technology such as the TT RGB Plus 2.0 supported products to PC DIY and Modding enthusiast, delivering the best experience in its industry.”

Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd is a Taiwanese manufacturer of PC case designs, power supplies, cooling devices and peripherals. Its main headquarters are located in Taipei, Taiwan.

