ECSIPC Presents Dynamic Signage and IOT Solutions Product Lineup at InfoComm 2023

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation at InfoComm 2023. ECSIPC will be exhibiting its latest LIVA Mini PC series designed for commercial environments and IoT with edge processing applications, and its new motherboard solutions for industrial use, supporting the latest Intel 13th Generation Core Processors.

Join ECSIPC at InfoComm 2023: Stand #1461, Orange County Convention Center, June 14 to 16, 2023.

LIVA Mini PC: Flexible for Wide-Ranging Applications

With an embedded 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i Processor,the new generation of LIVA Z5 Plus and LIVA Z5E Plus mini-PCs provide highly capable performance at minimal power use.These cutting-edge mini-PCs can connect up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. Rich I/O is available, and storage options include a superfast M.2 2280 PCI-E NVMe Gen-4×4 SSD, and option of 2.5-inch SATA SSD (Z5E Plus). Connectivity includes two 2.5GbE, with the option of Intel vPro®, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, providing multi-gigabit performance. HDMI with CEC, DisplayPort, and DP over USB Type-C display connections and USB 4 and USB 3 ports are ready for diverse use cases and applications.

The LIVA One H610 and B660 Barebone Mini PCs support 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i processors(65W) with up to 24 CPU cores enabling unparalleled computing performance for wide-ranging business and edge applications. Add up to 64GB, up to four simultaneous displays and connect via the latest Wi-Fi 6 networking, and the LIVA One series is ideal for business use, AI applications, edge computing, intelligent dynamic signage, self-service kiosks, ATM banking systems, terminals, and gateways.

ECS Motherboard for Industrial Applications

The B760H7-M20 supports 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i Processors and superfast DDR5 memory up to 64GB capacity, plus a PCI-Express 16x Gen 5 primary expansion slot for add-in boards that require extreme performance. Two M.2 slots are available including 2280 for high-performance M-key PCI-Express 4x NVMe SSDs and 2230 for E-key PCI-Express/USB add-in cards, such as Wi-Fi, with support for Intel® CNVi. Eight USB ports are available including USB-C on the rear IO, plus gigabit Ethernet, four SATA III ports with RAID support, and multiple display outputs are built in to take advantage of Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics.

The industrial H610H7-IM1 motherboard supports Intel® 13th Generation Core™ i processors but uses a different layout supporting 2 DIMMS of dual channel DDR4 up to 64GB. Industrial-focused features include 10 COM ports, support for wide temperature operation, product longevity and reliability commitment. Beyond industrial applications, the H610H7-IM1 is suitable for kiosk, POS, panel PC, vending machines, ATM banking terminals, healthcare equipment, and factory automation.

