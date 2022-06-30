Dell Technologies Launches its ‘Back to College’ campaign

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies announced the launch of its ‘Back to College’ campaign, which positions PCs not just as an enabler of seamless learning for students, but also gives them in-roads to explore their hobbies and passions. Under the company’s ongoing outreach, ‘Yeh hai Padhai 2.0’, this campaign reaffirms Dell’s commitment and aligns with the changing dynamics of the education industry and an engaging effort to equip today’s youth with modern PCs that can help them transform their passion into lucrative careers. The “Back to College” campaign validates Dell’s belief in meaningful innovation and the role of technology in helping #DiscoverYourPassion.

Conceptualized and developed by the creative agency VMLY&R, the campaign kicks off with an ad film, which shows three students using their PC, Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, to transform their passion such as gymnastics, baking, and automobile customization into a profession. The film further builds on how technology is helping passion blend easily into their daily lives. The second leg of the campaign features celebrity influencers Cyrus Broacha and Cyrus Sahukar collaborating with micro-influencers Parth Bajaj, Agastya Shah, and Radhika Bose, to create engaging conversations about student life, new ways of learning, following passions, and finding success.

Ms. Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India

Announcing the campaign, Ms. Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said, “Today’s college students are aware, aspirational, and passionate about their hobbies. PCs play an important role in their development and Dell’s ‘Back to College’ campaign is a step towards inspiring them to #DiscoverTheirPassion. At Dell Technologies, we are excited about the future of learning, and we will continue to reimagine ways to help students take their interests to the next level. ‘Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ is a reflection of Dell leveraging its technology leadership to address the evolving needs of the education industry.”.

Mr. Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R said, “Today’s young learners are ready to explore their passions more than we ever were. From sports and culinary arts to the many realms of design, they’re ready to dabble, experiment, and learn what it takes to make their passions come alive. With its high-performance PCs, Dell is a partner and enabler to help these kids discover their passions.”

The main video film will be amplified across social media, digital and OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv and Voot in 3 languages including Hinglish, Tamil and Telugu. The second phase with influencers will extend to social media platforms, on-ground activations, and retail and online promotions. The campaign will also be magnified further on platforms such as Jagran Josh, news-syndicators like DailyHunt and inShorts and also on FireTV.

As part of the campaign, Dell will be offering additional warranty, headsets, and discounts exclusively to students at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets, and large format retail.

Under the #PC4Education initiative, Dell Technologies undertakes Aarambh – a program engineered to enhance learning using the power of technology. Designed to help parents, teachers, and children find a firm footing in Digital India, Dell has engaged close to 1 million students through its Dell Aarambh School contact program. Dell has trained more than 1,00,000 teachers and about 1,50,000 mothers from about 5,000 schools across 78 cities.

