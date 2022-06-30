Samsung’s ‘Student Advantage Program’ 2022 Offers Attractive Deals on Galaxy Books, Tabs & Smart Monitors

- Advertisement -

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, offers exciting deals and special prices exclusively for Indian students under the Student Advantage Program on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Samsung Exclusive Stores.

The program is designed to empower students by offering cutting edge technology for their everyday use, making digital learning more affordable and accessible to the youth of India. It will provide end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process seamless, affordable and convenient for students, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’.

“Through the Student Advantage Program, we are aiming to make premium technology accessible to young students across the country and supporting them in their educational journey, in line with our vision of Powering Digital India. The program encompasses a wide variety of products being offered at special student prices and we are optimistic that it will enable digital learning at an affordable cost and improve accessibility to technology for youth,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Under the program, Samsung’s flagship smartphones including Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A Series smartphones above INR 10,000 and Galaxy Tab A series and Galaxy Tab S series will be available at 5% off. Students will get 10% off on Samsung wearables and laptops while Samsung Monitors will be available at 5% off.

On purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for INR 2,999 in addition to an upgrade bonus of up to INR 8,000 or a cashback of INR 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5% off.

On purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for INR 2,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to INR 8,000 or a cashback of INR 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5% off. Students will also get an instant discount of INR 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.

