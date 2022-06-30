Iris Global supplies Dell Desktops worth Rs 8.5 Crore to Ahmedabad Partner for Goa Govt IT project

- Advertisement -

India’s Premier IT Distributor ‘Iris Global Services’ has supplied their Ahmedabad Partner ‘KM & Co’ with Dell Computing Devices worth over Rs 8.5 Crore. KM & Co has been an Iris Global valued partner since 2016. As a Dell Platinum partner and a RD (regional distributor) KM & Co caters to the IT requirements of Government, Pharma, BFSI and the corporate sector thru its partners. KM & Co is having its head office at Ahmedabad, they supply to the partners engaged in Integration of Computers & Hardware for AI, Smart City, Medical Research and Infrastructures beside other IT intensive projects. KM & Co has accomplished supplies to its partners for various prestigious projects in Goa Government and in the Medical sectors with Pharma giants like Cadila & Intas.

Mr. Varun Aggarwal, MD, KM & Company

Mr. Varun Aggarwal, MD, KM & Company said, “Iris Global, has supported us with supplies for Dell Desktops and Laptops worth 8.5 Crore for our partner’s Goa Govt’s Project. Iris Global is also running supplies for our other IT project for Genesis Info, the partner for Google Maps, since a year.”

Iris Global has been delivering to several Government projects. In the recent past, Iris had delivered orders towards setting up Smart IT Classes at Leh Ladakh. It has delivered for the prestigious World Bank aided project “Jeevika” a rural woman livelihood initiative by the Bihar Government. As part of G2G program – Iris has supplied computing devices for setting up educational infrastructure in Cambodia and Mauritius. Iris have automated 28 RPVV (Rajkiye Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya) Delhi Government Schools, helped them to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic.

Ms. Mira Patel, RM Ahmedabad, Iris Global

Iris Global has supplied office automation computing devices to Tech Mahindra for their work force management during the pandemic time. It has supplied to various educational institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.“Through the years KM & Co has been prompt in payments. As a good T3 partner support they help close GeM orders and forward them for deliveries. They are prompt in coming to load orders after doing their credit due diligence. They have build their credibility over time, from Rs 5 lac limit to Rs 5 crores now,”said Ms. Mira Patel, RM Ahmedabad, Iris Global.

Iris have been aiding Partners and helping with their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services

“KM & Co is a Dell RD and our valued partner. They have shown remarkable prowess in managing and expanding business in Government and in the Pharma Sectors. We see Varun is a dynamic person who guides partners with right Solutions for respective customers, align credit limits and help in closing their deals,”said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services.

He further said that the IT industry and the channel community must realize the opportunities in Education, Healthcare & Work Force Management, where IT is playing a vital role than ever before. They must come forward with their initiatives and efforts. Iris looks forward to helping them with the right service & support.

