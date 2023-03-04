Collabera Digital announces its Asia Pacific Headquarters and Delivery Centre in Australia

- Advertisement - -

Collabera Digital has announced the opening of its Asia Pacific Headquarters and Delivery Center in Sydney, Australia.

The new facility in Sydney reflects Collabera Digital’s commitment to expand its presence to better serve their clients in the region, as well as its strategic growth plans. The newly opened headquarters will lead Collabera Digital’s expansion and investments to augment its client engagement to deliver innovative and transformational business solutions, across Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Mr. Mehul Shah, Founder & Manager Director of Collabera Digital

Mehul Shah, Founder & Manager Director of Collabera Digital said, “The new HQ in Australia brings together the power of the global and local teams, enabling us to build deeper relationships with our clients and create new partnerships. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the region”.

Collabera Digital has been making key investments in the region, hiring senior leaders to drive growth in the digital engineering business. The company has been creating jobsion by upskilling local talent on digital technologies to create future workforce and address the demand supply gap via its talent transformation program called JUMP.

Mr. Anil Snehi, Executive Vice President& Regional Head – APAC

Anil Snehi, Executive Vice President& Regional Head – APAC said,“I am extremely delighted to launch our Asia Pacific headquarters in Sydney. The team of experienced leaders and a strong team of 4000+ local IT consultants working across the region will bring us closer to our clients: to co-create and offer the best of Collabera Digital’s solutions and capabilities”.

