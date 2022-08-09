Brillio Appoints Camie Shelmire as Chief People Officer

- Advertisement - -

Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Camie Shelmire as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. A technology and consulting industry veteran who most recently served as Chief Client Officer of Altran Americas and after its acquisition by Capgemini, Executive Vice President in the combined entity, Shelmire brings 20 years of leadership experience in talent, client strategy, and operations. Based in Dallas, TX, Shelmire will lead the company’s talent strategy. She will also serve on Brillio’s Executive Committee and report directly to its Chairman, Founder and CEO, Raj Mamodia.

“As an agile challenger to the traditional services model, Brillio has always attracted ambitious talent eager to push boundaries with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Mamodia said. “Camie brings invaluable experience infusing high-performing talent into the business to drive growth and support scalability. I look forward to working with her as we shape Brillio’s bright future together.”

Certified as a 2022 Great Place to Work, Brillio has doubled its workforce over the past two years. With recent expansion in the United States, India, Canada, Mexico and Romania, it now has more than 5,300 employees worldwide.

“Brillio is well-known across the industry for its customer-focus and ability to attract some of the best talent in the world in a highly competitive market for technology and engineering skills,” Shelmire said. “Its investment in its employees speaks volumes and provides a critical foundation for client success. I’m thrilled to join the Brillio executive team at this pivotal moment in the company’s rapid growth.”

Shelmire has a demonstrated track record shaping talent strategies to elevate client experience, drive business outcomes and accelerate growth. With a background in go-to-market strategy, post-acquisition integration, corporate social responsibility and HR operations, her experience includes transformational roles as former Chief Client Officer of Altran-acquired Aricent, former Chief People Officer of Capgemini-acquired Altran, and former Executive Vice President of Capgemini.

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Brillio was formed in 2014 when Collabera, an information technology recruiting and staffing firm, spun out its IT services division. Bain Capital Private Equity acquired a majority stake in 2019.

