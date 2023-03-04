Synersoft Technologies adds feather to its cap leveraging BLACKbox Turbo T

- Advertisement - -

Synersoft Technologies was recognised with the distinguished Aegis Graham Bell Award at an award ceremony organised by the Aegis School of Data Science and supported by Niti Ayog and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India on 24th February 2023. The eminent jurors included Mr. Rinoo Rajesh, Digital Leader and Angel Investor, Mr. Tarun Khanna, Partner, CX Partner, Dr. Niharika Anand, Professor, Department of IT, IIIT Lucknow, Dr. Ferdous Ahmed Barbhuiya, Associate Dean & Professor, IIT Guwahati, Dr. Neelesh Kumbhojkar, Former Head Cloud, Tech Mahindra & Director, Symbiosis University and Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Managing Trustee, Aegis Knowledge Trust.

The award function comprised 37 different categories including, innovation in social entrepreneurship, manufacturing, deep technology, and business models. Multiple MNCs like Wipro, TCS, Birla Soft, Jio Fibre, PSB Loans, HCL Tech, Robot Space, Bharat Petroleum, Smartship etc. were also among the recipients across categories. The winners were evaluated based on innovations in Technical and Business Model. The selection process followed intricate scrutiny of nominations, document verification, question and answer session with the jury members and finally winners were selected on the basis of ranking. The event witnessed participation of a large number of corporates and MSMEs with their unique, impactful and innovative business solutions that were categorised on a wide range of emerging technologies, industry trends, and data science.

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft

On receiving the award, Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft said,“From a startup to a seasoned SME-focused Indian Product Business, it has been a challenging road. I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to the jury members for giving us this chance and honouring our ingenuity. With the finest of our inventions, we aspire to grow even more in this industry and lead the MSME market.”

More Related : Synersoft Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.