CleverTap Completes Acquisition of Leanplum and Appoints Momchil Kyurkchiev as CSO

CleverTap announced it has completed its acquisition of San Francisco based Leanplum, a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform. The acquisition, originally announced on 19th May, was closed in a record time of 3 weeks. With this acquisition, CleverTap has strengthened its footprint in the US and Europe. CleverTap will combine the product stack of both organizations and extend its world-class solutions and technology to all its customers and prospects worldwide. Momchil Kyurkchiev, Co-Founder of Leanplum, has joined CleverTap’s leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. With the completion of the acquisition, CleverTap also welcomes marquee investors Norwest Partners, Shasta Ventures, Canaan, and Kleiner Perkins as its shareholders. The acquisition becomes revenue accretive for CleverTap from June 1st 2022.

Mr. Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman

“We are very excited to welcome Momchil and all Leanplum employees to the CleverTap family and expect full integration of the two companies, including an integrated product in the market to get completed over the next 3-4 quarters,” says Mr. Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. “With this acquisition Customers will now have a wide variety of product features and options to choose, from the best of both product line-ups (A/B Testing, Segmentation,Campaigns, Journeys etc.) At the same time, the acquisition provides a much bigger growth, exposure and learning opportunities for employees and collectively we will now become a dominant force with a large global footprint”.

Mr. Momchil Kyurkchiev, Chief Strategy Officer at CleverTap

“The Martech landscape the world over is evolving at an exponential rate and hyper-personalized digital engagement at scale is the need of the hour. I am sure that together, Leanplum and CleverTap will address this need and continue to drive innovation in this space. CleverTap and Leanplum individually have had a robust presence in terms of geographical reach, industries, and categories. Collectively we will now become a dominant force with a large global footprint,” says Mr. Momchil Kyurkchiev, Chief Strategy Officer at CleverTap.

