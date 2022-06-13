Sophos Announces Winners of Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2022

- Advertisement -

Sophos has announced the winners of the Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2022 at the Sophos Virtual Partner Conference 2022 held online on 26 May. These awards honor partners that have made a significant contribution to the delivery and sale of Sophos products and solutions in Sophos’ fiscal year 2022. The awards and winners are as follows.

India and SAARC Partner of the Year Award 2022

Winner: I T Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

This is awarded to the partner company that has achieved outstanding results and provided flexible and effective proposals that meet user needs, technical support, and sales expansion measures that leverage the strengths of Sophos solutions.

India and SAARC Rising Star of the Year Award 2022

Winner: NetFas Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The award honours the partner that has focused on expanding sales and achieved the best results among partners who have joined the Sophos partner program in the last three years and are expanding the sales of Sophos solutions in their respective regions.

India and SAARC Distributor of the Year

Winner: Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd.

The India and SAARC Distributor of the Year Award is awarded to the distributor that has developed an aggressive and innovative marketing campaign to increase awareness of the Sophos Synchronized Security products and product strategy. “

Mr. Sunil Sharma, MD – Sales, India & SAARC

Congratulations to our award-winning partners on their great accomplishments during the year gone by,” said Mr. Sunil Sharma, MD – Sales, India & SAARC. “As the threat landscape evolves, our partners play an active and strong role in keeping enterprises across India and SAARC protected against advanced threats. We are pleased to honour this year’s winners, and we are grateful for their commitment in growing the Sophos brand and our products across the market.”

