Commvault Sees Rapid Global Growth of its SaaS Division - Metallic

- Advertisement -

Commvault, a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environment, has revealed the outstanding global momentum that its SaaS division Metallic has experienced since its launch just two years ago. Looking further across the business, Commvault has also launched an access programme for ThreatWise, the company’s new offering following its acquisition of TrapX, as well as a new name for its well-established Metallic Cloud Storage Service to better reflect its value for customers.

Metallic soars to the next wave of innovation: In two short years, Metallic has experienced amazing growth and has accomplished:

Rapid-fire portfolio expansion – more than tripling Metallic’s offerings from launch

Growing from $1M to $50M ARR in six quarters.

Establishing incredible cloud partnerships – including Microsoft, and a newly launched MSP business with global design partner SoftwareOne.

Expansion to serve more than 2,000 customers, with availability in more than 30 countries around the globe.

Metallic’s growth and success today is testament that it has struck a chord for customers: it offers the security and flexibility companies of all sizes need to meet this unique moment of both accelerated change and rising risk. Through Metallic – together with a broad set of intelligent data services delivered as SaaS, software, or appliance – Commvault is helping customers move fast, stay agile, and put security first as they modernise their business.

Cyber deception and its role in modern data protection: Just 17% of ransomware attacks only ask for money in exchange for a decryption key, while the other 83% involve some form of data leakage, exfiltration, theft, or damage. In other words, the majority of attacks have bigger plans than just denying access to data, and instead are monetising and exploiting businesses and personal data in new and malicious ways. Companies must reimagine their data protection strategy to focus on insulating their data from new threats, not just recovering from them.

Following Commvault’s acquisition of TrapX in February, this week the company is launching an early access programme for ThreatWise, a warning system to help companies spot cyberattacks and allow early action alongside comprehensive tools for recoverability. ThreatWise helps catch latent and silent threats traversing environments to contain and limit windows of exposure – because true data protection is not about recoverability alone.

When hit with ransomware, call on your reserves: Air-gapped cloud storage is an essential part of any data protection strategy as companies navigate the rise and growing sophistication of ransomware, which is why Commvault launched Metallic Cloud Storage Service (MCSS) nearly two years ago. Since then, companies around the world have adopted this solution as part of their data security strategy, while also paying off on their cloud transformation initiatives and the drive to create efficiencies and lower costs.

MCSS now has a new name, Metallic Recovery Reserve, to speak to the value Commvault has heard from its customers. A company’s data is its strategic reserve – and those reserves must be called upon to help speed up recovery and ensure businesses can get up and running fast in the face of a cyberattack. Metallic Recovery Reserve is the “easy button” to secure data and control costs. Since it is fully integrated with Commvault software, admins can use Metallic Recovery Reserve as a backup target like any other disk target or tape target. This removes the need to provide extensive training, since all of this is handled by the Commvault software. Commvault writes directly to the cloud storage and reads from it for restores, with no compute running in the cloud.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429