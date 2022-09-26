Canon Marketing Japan, Partner of ESET Japan, Wins Top Ranking Award

- Advertisement - -

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, announces that its Japanese partner – Canon Marketing Japan Inc. – has won the top-ranking award in the Nikkei Computer Customer Satisfaction Survey’s ‘Security Solution’ category for the tenth year in a row.

Nikkei Business Publications is one of the largest content providers in Japan. The prestigious 2022 survey polled IT decision-makers at publicly listed companies, private companies with sales of more than 20 billion yen, and government offices. Vendors were assessed across five criteria: performance & functionality, reliability, operability, cost and support.

Canon Marketing Japan Inc. won first place in the Security Product Category against seven other solutions. In the survey of 998 users, Canon Marketing Japan Inc. achieved an overall satisfaction score of 74.9, seven points above the average among all vendors. The solution received the highest score of any vendor for ‘Performance/Functionality’ and ‘Cost’, whilst scoring higher than average in all evaluation categories.

ESET’s award-winning portfolio of digital security solutions – a central part of Canon Marketing Japan Inc.’s portfolio – combines multi-layered detection, machine learning, and cloud technologies that prevent, detect, and respond to malware. It provides cost-effective comprehensive protection for organisations of all sizes, as attested by the solution receiving the highest score of any vendor in the Nikkei Computer Customer Satisfaction Survey for cost.

“For more than 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading digital security software and services to help customers feel safe and secure in their digital environments,”­­­ commented Noboru Yamamoto, senior general manager of the Security Solution Planning Group at Canon Marketing Japan Inc. Based on this experience, ESET has recently developed solutions that provide easy-to-deploy security management, helping customers to bring better protection and reducing their operational burden. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with ESET to deliver beneficial solutions for our customers,”

Between them, ESET and Canon Marketing Japan have protected millions of users within the region since becoming partners. “We have been a proud partner of Canon Marketing Japan Inc. for many years and are especially excited that it has won the Nikkei Computer Customer Satisfaction Survey once again,” added Mr. Hiroya Kuroda, country manager at ESET Japan. “This award represents the unfettered opinions of some of the most highly respected IT decision-makers in Japan. As such, it is a testament to the great work we do together to provide innovative security solutions and services to organizations throughout the region.”

