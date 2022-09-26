Sony India announces new INZONE headsets to maximise performance and gaming ability

- Advertisement - -

New Delhi, 26thSeptember 2022: Sony India today announced INZONE™ a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that sharpens the senses and maximises gaming ability. The INZONE headsets lineup will feature two new wireless headsets, the INZONE H9 with 32 hours of battery life[1] and INZONE H7 with 40 hours of battery life[2], along with a wired headset, the INZONE H3. All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

Take action first with precise target detection

Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming activated by the INZONE Hub PC software reproduces 2ch stereo audio signals in 7.1ch surround sound as the game creators intended. This accurate sound reproduction boosts spatial awareness, enabling the player to precisely hear footsteps and movements. Also, with the smartphone app “360 Spatial Sound Personaliser,” users get the spatial sound optimised to their ear shape for truly personalised gameplay.

Precise Target Detection

Advanced technology optimises acoustics

Developed from Sony’s expertise in headphone technology, the diaphragms of the INZONE H9 and INZONE H7 both have a unique shape that allow the headphones to reproduce extremely high frequency sounds with high compliance, as well as authentic low frequencies for an immersive gaming experience.Ducts on the housing of the INZONE H9, INZONE H7 and INZONE H3control and optimise low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass that makes deep sounds seem incredibly real.

Game for hours in comfort

The wide, soft headband cushion spreads the weight evenly across the player’s head for long-term wearing comfort. The earpads are shaped to minimise pressure on the player’s ears by optimising contact with the side of their head.

Noise cancelling and ambient sound mode

From noisy heaters and PC fans to loud construction work outside, INZONE H9 has multiple noise cancelling microphones that keep out any performance disturbing noise. To further the gaming experience, Sony has incorporated the same Dual Noise Sensor Technology used in the Industry-leading 1000X series headphones for invincible gaming.Never miss important ambient sounds such as a phone call, the doorbell ringing or a partner speaking while playing games with Ambient Sound Mode.

Noise Cancelling

Interoperability for better gameplay

Perfect for PlayStation®5 : INZONE H9 and INZONE H7 include on-screen indication, so players can easily adjust settings on their headset and see the settings reflected on the screen in the PlayStation®5 Control Center, along with gaming and chat balance, allowing players to change the volume balance between game audio and voice chat from the headset. It also comes packed with features including the ability to work with Tempest 3D AudioTech, which allows players to enjoy the immersive sounds when gaming with greater spatial expression.

INZONE Hub PC Software: Personalise Your Gameplay :Sony’s INZONE Hub PC software[1] was created to control INZONE headsets, allowing users to personalise experiences by customising a wide range of operations, including a variety of sound and picture settings.

INZONE Hub PC Software



Sustainability in mind

The packaging material of Sony’s products is plastic-free[1] and uses only recycled materials and non-woven cellulose, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of products and practices[2].

INZONE Wireless Gaming Headsets Specifications:

INZONE H9: Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode and 32 hours of battery life [3] and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time. INZONE H7: Wireless Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, and 40 hours of battery life [4] and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time. INZONE H3: Wired Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads.

Play while charging

Price and availability

The INZONE headphones will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India from 26thSeptember 2022 onwards.

Model MRP (in Rs.) Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability Date INZONE H9 27,990/- 21,990/- 26thSeptember 2022 onwards INZONE H7 21,990/- 15,990/- 26th September 2022 onwards INZONE H3 9,990/- 6,990/- 26th September 2022 onwards

